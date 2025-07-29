Liverpool are pushing to sign Newcastle superstar Alexander Isak this summer. | Getty Images

Liverpool are expected to make their first formal offer for Alexander Isak in the near future after cashing on winger Luis Diaz

Premier League champions Liverpool are edging closer to their first formal offer for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Reds have shown immense ambition and a great willingness to bolster their squad from a position of strength this summer. They are already the biggest spenders in world football after completing a British-record £116m move for Florian Wirtz while also bringing in the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool have already spent an estimated £314m on new recruits so far, but are far from finished in this window and could become the first team in history to break the British transfer record twice in the same summer transfer window if they are successful in their pursuit of Isak.

How Liverpool can afford £150M Alexander Isak signing

Bayern Munich’s imminent signing of Luis Diaz from Liverpool could be a problem for Newcastle United, according to The Athletic. The report explains that Liverpool, after receiving around £65.6m for the Colombian international, will now be in a strong position to make an attractive offer for Alexander Isak.

The Reds had enquired about Isak earlier in the month, stating that the striker would be their first choice instead of Hugo Ekitike after the Magpies made the first move for the Frenchman. However, after successfully signing Ekitike for £79m, Liverpool changed their stance and now want to bring in both strikers rather than sticking to their original strategy.

The Athletic reported this summer that Liverpool were willing to do a deal for Isak in the region of £120million with further instalments included. However, after the sale of Diaz, Liverpool are believed to be in an even stronger position to try and facilitate a deal after also cashing in on the likes of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for around £35m and Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford for a reported £18m.

The outlet explains that while transfer fees are spread across contract terms, sales are recognised immediately, meaning clubs can effectively manage short-term needs through efficient selling. Furthermore, the club is already in a strong position in terms of PSR due to profits made in the 2024/25 campaign after winning the Premier League, topping the Champions League group stage and reaching the Carabao Cup final.

More sales could make Liverpool’s transfer position even stronger while wider revenues are booming, with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton and Darwin Nunez among others being linked with moves out of Anfield.

Are Liverpool likely to sign Alexander Isak?

Throughout the summer, Newcastle United have reiterated several times that Alexander Isak is not for sale at any cost, but that has so far done very little to stop rampant press speculation of a potential transfer. Newcastle have never publicly stated their valuation of Isak but it’s speculated by many outlets, including The Athletic that an offer of around £150m could be enough to facilitate a potential move.This would make Isak the third most expensive footballer of all time behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, exceeding the £142m Liverpool received for Philippe Coutinho when he moved to Barcelona.

Isak has expressed an interest in exploring options away from St James’ Park after rejecting a new contract offer which reportedly fell below his demands of £300,000 per week. He also failed to travel with the club on a pre-season tour to Asia due to a reported ‘thigh injury’.

Newcastle are keen to keep the forward due to a shortage in their striking department. William Osula and Sean Neave were the only attackers to travel to the pre-season tour after Callum Wilson left on a free transfer. It’s likely that any attempts to sign Isak from a Liverpool perspective could be resting on Newcastle’s efforts to sign a replacement, with Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa both being linked with the St James’ Park club.