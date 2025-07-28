Spurs and Liverpool face off at Anfield | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will need to replace Luis Diaz and this is how they can do it and save £40m in the process.

Liverpool did the majority of their recruitment early in the transfer window which now means that attention can be turned to replacing those who leave.

Having missed the first friendly on the Far East tour against AC Milan, speculation has been rife about one of Arne Slot’s key players. After an initial knockback, it now looks like Luis Diaz will sign for Bayern Munich leaving the Reds short of quality in the final third.

The signing of Hugo Ekitike for £78m is a start, however, Diaz leaving plus the tragic death of Diogo Jota means that Slot is still needing more depth, especially in the wide areas and with Mo Salah not getting any younger.

Who should Liverpool buy to replace Luis Diaz?

Rodrygo would be expensive which makes Malick Fofana a better option to compete with and deputise for Cody Gakpo, but the continuing links to £100m-rated Anthony Gordon aren’t the type to inspire fans used to such a prolific contributor as Diaz. With six goals in 34 games for Newcastle in the Premier League last season, the scouse winger isn’t even close in terms of the basic numbers needed to become an Anfield favourite.

Having not played as many games and having played in a weaker team, Eberechi Eze contributes more goals and assists than Gordon, is a home-grown player, and has the added benefit of being available for around £60m, some £40m than the astronomical fee being banded about for the Magpies’ forward.

Radar image of Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace vs Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United. | Data MB.

According to Data MB, using their comparison tool, there isn’t much between Gordon and Eze with the former being a more consistent ball carrier and dribbler. A lot of the time for Newcastle though, Gordon is dribbling the ball into space in transition rather than receiving the ball in the final third. They have a similar profile, but Eze is more clinical where it matters and also creates more good quality chances for teammates too.

Eberechi Eze is on a ‘different planet’ according to former Reds midfielder

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 last season after a match winning display against West Ham, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy was full of praise for the Eagles playmaker:

“They were all outstanding but Eze was on a different planet today. He hasn’t played a lot this season but when he is fit, he’s as good as I’ve seen, he’s a Champions League player, I’m sorry Palace fans but he will not be there next season. This is an unbelievable talent.”

Having established himself in the England team, Murphy is right, Eze – no disrespect to Palace – is much better than a mid-table Premier League team and deserves the chance to showcase his talents on the biggest stage. Michael Olise, by moving to Bayern Munich, has already done this and Liverpool, if Diaz leaves, should give him that chance before someone else does.