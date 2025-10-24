Liverpool have been linked with several centre-halves, however, a move for Sven Botman should be shelved. | Getty Images

On paper, Liverpool started the season looking like clear favourites for the Premier League title, football though, isn’t played on paper.

Arne Slot and Richard Hughes assembled an enviable squad, moving on players on big wages or those on the fringes who were looking for more regular game time. On each occasion big transfer fees were negotiated and more money will be available to spend on January. The is one position that it would no longer be nice to strengthen as it was in the summer, it is now a necessity.

Liverpool should forget Sven Botman after contract news

Liverpool are one injury away from a crisis in defence. Conor Bradley is now the only fit right back with just Joe Gomez available to cover in the middle too. The injury to Giovanni Leoni is a huge blow given how impressive his debut was and the impact it had on risking Gomez at right back. The longest serving member of the first team squad is almost being wrapped up in cotton wool.

Centre-half is at the top of the shopping list with a seven-name collection of players being considered across Europe, however, with contract talks under way at Newcastle United, Sven Botman should be forgotten about and the next names should be considered. The Netherlands international’s contract currently runs until 2027 which is why Liverpool were circling. The last thing Eddie Howe would want is to lose another valuable player as the approach their peak and for a cut price fee.

After a long period out injured, Howe is clearly delighted to get the big stopper back and fully fit.

“Seeing Sven playing the way that he has is a real reminder, not that I needed reminding, but a reminder to everybody of his qualities and how big a player he is for us and how much we’ve missed him,” he said. “Because we’ve been without him for a long, long time.”

The time to sign Botman was when he moved to the Premier League. Now, there are other options who make infinitely more sense than the 25-year old who hasn’t had his injury troubles to seek in recent seasons. There is no doubting his quality, but if he isn’t available, it doesn’t matter how good he is.

Who should Liverpool sign instead of Botman?

The obvious name, is Marc Guehi. Not only has the Crystal Palace skipper already agreed to join Liverpool but he knows that he will almost certainly go straight into the starting XI. This wouldn’t be the case at either Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Chelsea. He also knows that he could settle down and be a key figure for the club for the next 10 years if he wanted to be and cement his place in the England team too.

With Guehi being available on a Bosman next summer, Liverpool should sign another player from the shortlist and repeat the move that saw Ibrahima Konate arrive on Merseyside. RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba is highly rated in the Bundesliga with Peter Bosz describing the 22-year old as ‘real talent’.

Left footed, pacey and comfortable on the ball, Lukeba would dovetail nicely with any of the current squad members and Guehi alike. As well as Botman, Jarrad Branthwaite is also on the list but his recent injury problems should also rule him out. Guehi and Lukeba are the prototype modern centre-half, and both could cost less than Virgil Van Dijk combined.