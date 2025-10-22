New contract for Liverpool 'target' is 'top priority' as Newcastle United attempt to stop another Anfield raid | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, less than two months after a British record deal for Alexander Isak

Liverpool spent over £400m on bolstering their squad in the most recent transfer window but there is one area of the pitch that manager Arne Slot is short in.

At centre-back, the Reds have three fit options in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate with young defender Giovanni Leoni out for the season after a cruel ACL injury.

The club had agreed a deal with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi on deadline day before the Eagles u-turned on the agreement at the 11th hour which left the Reds short of time to look at alternative targets.

Konate is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to agree a new deal. Van Dijk and Gomez are both out of contract in 2027. It does mean that some future proofing is needed in the position with Leoni the only player under long-term contract.

Liverpool interested in Newcastle United defender Sven Botman

Liverpool are still keen on Guehi and can sign him for free at the end of the campaign. The Crystal Palace captain is out of contract this summer and does not intend to pen fresh terms.

Guehi is not the only Premier League centre-back linked with the Reds. Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is also reportedly of interest. The 25-year-old Dutchman joined the Magpies from Lille in 2022. He had been linked with Liverpool before his move to St James’ Park.

Liverpool signed Alexander Isak for a club record £125m on deadline day after weeks of speculation in one of the transfer sagas of the summer. Isak had three years remaining on his contract at Newcastle which allowed the Magpies to secure a British record fee for the Sweden international.

However, when it comes to Botman they will not have the same strong hand in potential negotiations.

Newcastle United want Sven Botman to sign new deal

That is because Botman will have just one year left on his contract come the end of the season. If the defender does express a desire to leave, then Newcastle will either have to let him go or risk losing him on a free transfer 12 months down the line.

For that reason, the club’s new sporting director Ross Wilson has made a new deal for the defender a top priority - according to a report from talkSPORT.

The report said: “With the Magpies expecting a quiet January transfer window, talkSPORT has been told that Wilson has put tying down key duo Botman and Livramento at the top of his to-do list.

“Centre-back Botman, one of the most important signings of the Eddie Howe era, is out of contract in the summer of 2027.”

A new contract will ward off the interest from Liverpool but the longer the Dutchman does not pen fresh terms, the more encouragement Liverpool will get as they look to bolster their options at centre-back.