Liverpool are the overwhelming favourites to secure the signature of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Premier League champions are in the process of rebuilding their defence after confirming the signings of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez in the full-back positions while welcoming in Georgian wonderkid Giorgi Mamardashvili into the squad as back-up goalkeeper following his loan move at Valencia last season.

The Reds had the second best defensive record of any team in the top-flight last season, conceding just 41 goals in 38 matches. That solid foundation was largely built on the form of Virgil van Dijk and his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate. However, Konate has just one-year remaining on his contract and has already turned down one offer to extend his stay, according to Guardian Sport.

This is likely to only intensify Liverpool’s efforts to bolster that position after already agreeing to allow Jarell Quansah to make the move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool plot move for Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has one year remaining on his Crystal Palace contract and has reportedly turned down several offers to extend his stay at Selhurst Park, despite winning the FA Cup and securing European qualification.

The 23-time England international was the subject of numerous rejected offers from Newcastle United last summer and also attracted strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur in January with a reported £70m offer tabled, but it appears Liverpool are the frontrunners in this race at present.

They are aiming to defend the league title for the first time since 1984 and have already shown a willingness to pay what is required to get their top targets over the line this summer.

Marc Guehi ‘wants’ to join Liverpool

Keith Wyness, a former Everton chief executive, believes Marc Guehi would be a fantastic addition for Liverpool and adds that the Eagles captain is likely to be interested in the move.

He told Football Insider: “It would be a no-brainer for them (Liverpool) if they can get hold of him, and all the noises coming out of the Marc Guehi camp are that he’s keen to go.

“I think it’s a fantastic deal. I think Palace also recognise that I think he’s got just another year left on his contract. So they’d like to cash in as well. All parties could be very happy.

“If you remember the days when Virgil van Dijk came from Southampton, he was a big-money signing at the time, but he’s proven to be a superb buy. He’s done really well. I think he and Guehi, if they can keep fit, would be fantastic.

“I’m frightened to say it, but yes, it’s going to be a good signing for Liverpool and I think it will go through.”