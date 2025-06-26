Liverpool have been the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer, but how do they compare to their rivals over the last five years?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League champions Liverpool have exploded into life this summer with a series of big-money signings as they aim to fend off competition from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in yet another exciting title race next season.

Liverpool started the summer with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold after the academy graduate’s move to Real Madrid - and then followed that up just weeks later by smashing the all-time Premier League transfer record signing on Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the Reds have already spent over £120m on new recruits this summer, without even factoring in the imminent £40m arrival of left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. Liverpool are already the biggest spenders in the league this summer, ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, with future signings thought to be in the pipeline.

It marks a huge change from last summer where Liverpool made just one first team addition with the £12.5m signing of Federico Chiesa. But how does their net spend compare to their Premier League rivals over the last five years and are the Reds in a position to carry on their splashing the cash in this transfer window?

Premier League net spend table

Chelsea are the biggest spenders in the Premier League over the last five years. Following the takeover of Todd Boehly in 2022, the club have had an increased emphasis on signing the best young talents around Europe and getting them on long-term contracts to help benefit the Blues in years to come.

Some of the most high profile signings from his tenure so far include the £107m signing of Enzo Fernandez and the £115m addition of Moises Caicedo with both transfers smashing the British record at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United rank closely behind Chelsea in second position, despite a period of huge decline on the pitch, including a disastrous 15th place finish in the league last season. Notably examples of United splashing the cash in recent windows include the £85m singing of Antony from Ajax, the £72m arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and most recently the £63m signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves this summer.

Here is the full Premier League table for net-spend over the last five years, data courtesy of Football 365.

Chelsea - £-720.23m Manchester United - £-590.25m Tottenham- £-463m Arsenal: £-410.78m Liverpool: £-321.32m Manchester City d: £-313.64m Newcastle United d: £-313.35m West Ham United: £-299.9m Nottingham Forest: £-211.83m Bournemouth: £-178.73m Brentford: £-165.8m Crystal Palace: £-158.14m Brighton: £-104.59m Fulham: £-91.64m Aston Villa: £-87.4m Burnley: £-43.35m Leeds United: £6.39m Sunderland: £15.12m Wolves: £27.86m Everton: £77.7m

Are Liverpool likely to sign any more players this summer?

Liverpool have kickstarted their summer with a flurry of signings but their business is far from finished heading into July and August with further signings in the pipeline.

The Reds are likely to sign one more centre back before the end of the summer transfer window and have set their sights on either Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi or Nottingham Forest star Murillo. It’s also likely that Liverpool will sign at least one more centre forward to replace Darwin Nunez amid rampant speculation linking the Uruguayan with a move to Napoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eintracht Frankfurt man Hugo Ekitike is thought to be the most likely target, with names such as Victor Osimhen of Napoli also being mentioned in recent months.