Liverpool 'not going to give up' on signing £50m defender who is their only link with 'real substance'
Liverpool are still weighing up who to sign this summer as they make their first moves under new manager Arne Slot. After splashing the cash on a new midfield last year, the Reds are now looking at improving other areas in the squad, with new recruits for the backline on the radar.
Following the return of Michael Edwards and the arrival of Richard Hughes, Liverpool are exploring some interesting links and a number of names have popped up on the rumour mill. However, James Pearce recently reported that the club only has one link with ‘real substance’ at this moment in time.
“The rumour mill has gone into overdrive, but the only link with real substance so far involves Lille centre-back Leny Yoro,” Pearce wrote for The Athletic. “Liverpool’s interest is strong, but competition is fierce and they expect European champions Real Madrid to win the race for his signature.”
Indeed, the Reds have been linked with Yoro for some time now but the 18-year-old talent has turned a lot of heads and a number of clubs are eager to snap him up. It seems to be common knowledge now that Real Madrid are set to be the ones to agree a deal with Lille but a new update from journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool’s interest could see them put up a good fight to bring Yoro to Anfield.
Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said: “Liverpool are serious about Yoro. They've been in direct contact with Lille to understand the terms, and they see him, as I would say, the top target in that position and very much a generational talent. So they're certainly not going to give up on the Lille centre-back.
“It may well take Lille's asking price — which is believed to be somewhere close to £50 million — to really try and force the issue, and hope that Real Madrid back off. But the danger from Liverpool's point of view is that as long as Real Madrid can remain in the race, the Bernabeu — whether that be 2024 or 2025 — remains his most likely destination.”
After last season’s injury crisis to their backline, Liverpool are eager to bring in defensive reinforcements. Joël Matip’s ACL injury prematurely cut short his final season, while Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas were also sidelined throughout the campaign with fitness issues. The limited options forced Joe Gomez to operate at left-back on several occasions, which further spread the team thin.
With Matip now departed following the expiration of his contract, Liverpool are keen to stock up on defenders to avoid a similar injury fate playing out. Yoro missed just two games in Ligue 1 for Lille last season and is a key part of their team, but his contract expires next summer, meaning the French side risk losing him for free in less than 12 months if they don’t sell now, or agree a new deal.
