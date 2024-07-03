The Wolfsburg defender is reportedly on Liverpool's radar for January following an injury to Matip | Getty Images

Transfer rumours: The Wolfsburg defender has caught the eye of both Liverpool and Everton.

Liverpool and Everton target Maxence Lacroix has reportedly turned down a new deal at Wolfsburg, opening up the possibility of a summer move to England.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who revealed the news on X today. He mentioned England as a possible destination, as well as Spain, teasing that either one of the Merseyside clubs who have been linked across the six months could make a potential move.

He wrote: ‘Maxence Lacroix has decided not to sign new deal at Wolfsburg, with one year left on current contract. Lacroix, attracting interest in England and Spain as his exit this summer can be possible.’ With just one year left on his current deal, it makes sense that the German club would look to cash in on the defender who has caught the eye in the Bundesliga.

Do Liverpool need Lacroix?

The original links came when Jorg Schmadtke was still at the club (an expert in finding gems in Germany’s top leagues) as The Daily Mail reported in January. Joel Matip has left the club which means they are a centre-back short but they still have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez on the books.

However, Van Dijk is now 32, Gomez played the majority of his games at full-back last season, Quansah has had just one full season and Konate has been questioned at times. Are those reasons valid enough to bankroll another signing at the back? Only time will tell. But the latest reports do have Liverpool linked with defensive options.

Is an Everton move possible?

While competing with clubs that have the stature of Liverpool will prove almost impossible for Everton when it comes to signings, Lacroix has been monitored by the clubs over the last few months. However, he wouldn’t be guaranteed to play due to James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite’s clear unity that helped Everton record the fourth-best defence in the league last season.

