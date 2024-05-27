Southampton boss Russell Martin. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Celtic are all reportedly interested in Southampton’s Alex McCarthy.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has insisted that he wants to tie down ‘immense’ Alex McCarthy to a new contract after their promotion back to the Premier League amid Liverpool links.

The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet to help earn the Saints a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. McCarthy was third-choice for much of the season before coming in for the final five games and then the play-off campaign. And the 34-year-old ensured Southampton have returned to the top flight at the first time of asking.

McCarthy is now out of contract on the south coast. Liverpool have reportedly been eyeing a move for the ex-Reading and Leeds United stopper to provide back-up to Alisson Becker. No.2 keeper Caoimhin Kelleher’s future is somewhat uncertain as he may seek regular football elsewhere while Adrian, who is third in the pecking order, admitted he’d like to return to Spain. Celtic and Newcastle are also suggested to be interested in McCarthy.

Martin, who won promotion in his first season as Southampton manager, will now hold talks with McCarthy, along with Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams, and hopes the feeling of winning at Wembley will ‘outweigh the financial gain’.

Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo after the play-off final, Martin said: “I know that there will be offers for all of them and probably offers that will pay them more than we can. Hopefully the feeling they have and all that stuff will outweigh financial gain but maybe there'll be other things about it too.

“Big Al, I guess I'm a bit of an idiot for not playing a bit sooner but I think we have such a brilliant goalkeeping department here with Gavin [Bazunu] and Joe [Lumley] as well. I'm so pleased for Al that it finished in this way. As I said, maybe it was meant to happen that he came into the team at some point.

