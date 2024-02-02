Liverpool's plans are now set in place for a Premier League title push in the second half of the season after the January transfer window slammed shut on Thursday. Business on Merseyside was purely outgoing, with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay recalled from loan spells before being sent out for more regular football elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will have spent deadline day with full focus on a huge game this Sunday, when they go to Emirates to face third-placed Arsenal. In the meantime, LiverpoolWorld has rounded up some of the latest headlines from Anfield.

Newcastle's Guimaraes decision

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool are among several teams to be placed on high alert following suggestions that Newcastle are expected to cash in on Bruno Guimaraes. Football Insider reports that a summer exit is likely for the Brazilian, with Eddie Howe's side needing to bring in some money to fund a wider overhaul of the squad.

Jurgen Klopp's side are one of several to have been linked with a move for Guimaraes - of course, the German won't be in charge if a deal were to happen this summer anyway - and will face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Guimaraes is thought to have a £100million release clause in his contract, although some reports have suggested that can be paid over a three-year period at around £33m per year.

Jones 'interest'

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is thought to be 'attracting interest' from a number of clubs ahead of this summer. The Daily Mail reports that 'several' clubs in the south of England are keeping an eye on the 23-year-old's situation in case an opportunity arises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jones continues to impress at Liverpool and is much-loved by the supporters as a local lad who came through the academy. This season, he has made 25 appearances across all competitions, registering an impressive five goals and three assists.