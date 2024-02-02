Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg match at Craven Cottage in London. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that there is a doubt alongside key forward Darwin Nunez as the Liverpool boss revealed he played through the pain against Chelsea after suffering a foot issue.

The Reds will face off in a huge clash at the top of the Premier League table as they face arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's side have won their last two games to bounce back into form and will surely prove to be a much tougher test than their most recent meeting in the FA Cup. Klopp's side were worthy 2-0 winners on the day but their form has been exemplary since then and the mid-week victory over Chelsea, making it seven wins in their last eight and they head into this one with huge confidence.

The two sides also played an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield just before Christmas and with Arsenal sat five points behind Liverpool they'll be eager to close the gap, otherwise a win for Klopp's side will put them eight clear.

Liverpool team news

Klopp revealed that Nunez left the Chelsea with a protective boot on after suffering a knock. He claimed nothing was broken but there was certainly swelling and it remains to be seen whether he can be available for the weekend.

Playing through the pain, he managed to provide an assist for Luis Diaz which the Liverpool manager hailed as he played through the foot issue. "He left the stadium in a boot and it was not a football boot. Nothing broken the x-rays are clear, but we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot." Mohamed Salah is still unavailable as he continues to his recovery following the injury suffered at the African Cup of Nations. Kostas Tsimikas remains out of action; he has recovered from his collarbone injury but the club are still waiting on the green light to reintroduce him. Wataru Endo is still on the hunt for success at the Asia Cup and he continues to be unavailable for now.

As is Thiago who, despite being spotted in training, is far from match fit and it will take time for him to return. The same can be said for Stefan Bajcetic who has been struggling with growing pains. Joel Matip remains the club's long-term absentee having suffered a serious knee injury in late-2023 against Fulham and there is no time frame on his return.

Arsenal team news

Arteta has a mostly fully fit squad to choose from, but there's still a question mark alongside midfielder Thomas Partey who has been absent for most of the season so far. When asked about his availability for the weekend, he claimed they would 'have to see' meaning it will be touch and go whether he can return to the squad.