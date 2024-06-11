Jurgen Klopp embraces Liverpool principal owner John Henry. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool principal owner John Henry hailed Jurgen Klopp’s time as manager as ‘simply magical’.

Klopp’s era in the Anfield hot seat has well and truly come to an end after almost nine years in charge. Arriving in October 2015, the German revived the Reds from perpetual underachievers back to the European elite.

In his tenure, Liverpool won seven major trophies. They included the Champions League and Premier League, as well as finishing runners-up in both competitions on two separate occasions.

Klopp has firmly been etched into Reds folklore and he was given an emotional send-off by Kopites. Indeed, owners Fenway Sports Group have plenty of gratitude towards the 56-year-old, with the club now the fourth most valuable in the world courtesy of Klopp’s worth.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Financial Times, Henry added of Klopp: “The force of his personality and emotions lifted all of us who support the club to a level I’ve not seen before anywhere.”