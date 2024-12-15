Ten-man Liverpool had to battle to a 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League.

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry, praised the character of the players after the draw against Fulham.

The Reds battled to a 2-2 stalemate despite playing much of the game with 10 men. Andy Robertson was given a red card in the 17th minute for denying a goalscoring opportunity, with Arne Slot’s side already a goal behind at that stage.

But Liverpool rallied, with Cody Gakpo equalising in the second half and then Diogo Jota firing the hosts level once again after Rodrigo Muniz had restored Fulham’s lead at Anfield.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk felt that referee Tony Harrington was ‘nervous’ during the games while head coach Arne Slot also hinted at his frustrations with the on-field official. Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Dijk said: “I had conversations with the players of Fulham and we felt like the referee was nervous. He couldn’t properly communicate with Robertson I felt. We can’t put the blame on the referee. We all speak about protecting the referee but I couldn’t speak to him. It shouldn’t be a big thing because he isn’t why we dropped points. It is what it is. We take the points, recover quickly and be ready for the game on Wednesday.”

Slot, who was booked by Harrington and must now serve a touchline ban, was not surprised Fulham defender Issa Diop was not sent off for an early foul on Robertson. "If I look back on the 100 minutes I saw I wasn’t surprised he didn’t give a red," Slot said. "It is up to you how you want to read this comment. No, but it has been judged by the VAR, I didn’t even see it because someone was standing in front of me, so it was like 'why is he (Robertson) on the ground?' "Why is he on the ground? And then people told me he got quite a hard knock but the referee gave a yellow, VAR didn’t change it, so it can happen. Can happen.”

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were watching from America and were seemingly frustrated. Pizzuti, who is an FSG director, posted on Instagram: “A lot of refereeing in this draw... When the red card came out, Anfield filled with support and Liverpool played hard and dominated until the final whistle.”

Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table although that could be reduced to two should Chelsea defeat Brentford.