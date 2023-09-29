Register
Liverpool owner net worth vs Man Utd, Newcastle United and rivals amid FSG investment news - gallery

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group remain at the club but have sold a large stake to a new global sports investment firm.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 29th Sep 2023, 18:04 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 18:10 BST

Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group has agreed to sell a minority stake in the club to global sports investment firm Dynasty Equity. The deal ends FSG's search for new investment in the club with the stake being sold reported to be worth between £82 and £164 million. FSG continues to retain majority ownership of the club and has reaffirmed its 'long-term commitment' to the project.

FSG president Mike Gordon said: "Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club's long-term financial resiliency and future growth."

As news of the investment change emerges, LiverpoolWorld looks at just how rich the club is compared with other Premier League owners.

