FSG principal owner John Henry. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group have long been linked with buying an NBA team.

Fenway Sports Group have been presented with the opportunity to expand their portfolio.

John Henry and Co. already boast an impressive list of sports teams. They have owned Liverpool since 2010, with the club returning to the pinnacle of European football under their tenure - winning eight major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League. In addition, Anfield has expanded to a capacity of 61,000 while £50 million was invested in the state-of-the-art AXA Training Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, FSG have owned iconic MLB outfit the Boston Red Sox since 2002 - with four World Series titles won. NHL team the Pittsburgh Penguins are also under their umbrella after completing a $900 million takeover in December 2021, while FSG spearheaded a consortium to invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour earlier this year.

But it has been suggested for several years that FSG would be open to purchasing an NBA team. LeBron James, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, is a lifetime partner of FSG and has expressed his interest in owning a team when he retired. James is 39 and is coming to the end of his playing career.

Las Vegas has been mooted as the destination where FSG could own a team. The NBA is expected to expand to 32 franchises in the coming years, with Vegas earmarked as one of the cities to land a team.

However, an outfit much closer to home has come on the market that may appeal. The Boston Celtics are very much FSG's local team - and they are now up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the NBA's website said: “Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the ownership group of the Boston Celtics, announced today its intention to sell all the shares of the team. The controlling family of the ownership group, after considerable thought and internal discussion, has decided to sell the team for estate and family planning considerations.

“The managing board of the ownership group expects to sell a majority interest in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028, and expects Wyc Grousbeck to remain as the Governor of the team until the second closing in 2028.”