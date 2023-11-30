Newcastle United owners PIF are also in the reckoning to complete a deal with the PGA Tour.

Liverpool principal owner John Henry at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Golf icon Tiger Woods says he is confident that the PGA Tour can finalise a new commercial deal - with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in the fray.

In June, the PGA - along with the DP World Tour - announced they would join forces with LIV Golf which took plenty aback. LIV, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) - who also own Newcastle United - caused a major fracture in the sport. After prising major winners including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson to the newly-formed tour, a war of words on both sides broke out.

After the surprise merger announcement, a deadline of 31 December was set for the PGA and the PIF to thrash out terms. However, with a month until that cut-off point, progress has stuttered.

That has led to numerous private investors looking to strike a deal with the PGA. Liverpool owners FSG have expressed their desire to take a further step into the golfing world, having purchased a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League.

FSG chairman Tom Werner recently revealed he believes that the Boston-based firm can 'help' the PGA. What's more, respected golf journalist Alan Shipnuck reported FSG had made a 'monster bid' to usurp the PIF'. Meanwhile, ESPN reports that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is also in the frame via his company Eldridge Capital.

Woods, arguably golf's greatest of all time with 15 major wins to his name, spoke for the first time on the PGA-LIV merger ahead of the Hero World Challenge. Woods - who is on the PGA board - admitted that there are 'multiple options on the table.

Via the Guardian, he said: “My reaction was surprised as I’m sure were a lot of the players [who] were taken aback by what happened. So quickly without any input or any information about it, it was just thrown out there. I was very surprised that the process was what it was. We were very frustrated with what happened and we took steps going forward to ensure that we were not going to be left out of the process like we were. So part of that process was putting me on the board.

“I was frustrated with the fact that the players were never involved. This is our tour and we were all taken back by it. It happened so quickly without any of our involvement. No one knew. That can’t happen again