FSG closing in on £4 billion boost as Liverpool dominance over Man City continues

Liverpool and FSG principal owner John Henry. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool remain above Man City and Arsenal as they remain the fourth-most valuable football club in the world.

Liverpool's valuation has increased yet again, according to leading finance expert.

American magazine Forbes has published its annual World's Most Valuable Soccer Teams list for 2024 now that the European domestic leagues have come to a conclusion.

The Reds have featured prominently for the past few years after Jurgen Klopp guided the club back to the European elite. Klopp led Liverpool to seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League while they finished runners-up in both esteemed competitions on two separate occasions respectively.

What's more, Fenway Sports Group have invested significantly in the club. Anfield's capacity has now increased to 61,000 following the completion of the Anfield Road End expansion while £50 million was injected to build the state-of-the-art AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

Having purchased Liverpool for £300 million from Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010, the valuation of the club has gone up each year. And it is no different this time around. Forbes has now estimated that Liverpool are worth $5.37 billion - which equates to £4.22 billion. That is an increase of 2% from 2023 when the club was valued at $5.29 billion.

That is despite the Reds finishing third in the Premier League this season - finishing behind Manchester City and Arsenal - and not competing in the Champions League. Klopp did win the Carabao Cup in his final season as manager.

Liverpool's new valuation sees them remain fourth on the list behind Real Madrid ($6.6 billion), Manchester United ($6.55 billion) and Barcelona ($5.6 billion). City, who won a fourth successive league title, are worth a supposed $5.1 billion, and are fifth.

Interestingly, Tottenham Hotspur ($3.2 billion) are eighth with Chelsea ($3.13 billion) and Arsenal ($2.6 billion) in ninth and 10th respectively.