Fenway Sports Group could take another step in golf after spearheading a $1.5 billion consortium to invest in the PGA Tour.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are ‘considering’ their next venture, reports suggest.

All eyes were on the Masters on Sunday night as Rory McIlroy finally ended his wait to land a career Grand Slam. The Irishman beat Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta to claim the Green Jacket.

The sport of golf is something that FSG are very much involved in after expanding their portfolio. They first purchased a franchise in the TMRW League, which is spearheaded by McIlroy and Tiger Woods. McIlroy was part of FSG’s team Boston Common in the inaugural campaign earlier this year. But it was FSG’s involvement in a consortium named the Strategic Sports Group (SSG) that invested up to $3 billion that they really flexed their muscle.

John Henry & Co spearheaded a initial $1.5 billion in a new for-profit entity PGA Tour Enterprises. The decision arrived against the backdrop of a fracture in the sport after several leading players left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-backed LIV.

FSG were joined by an array of sports owners including Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United), Tom Ricketts (Chicago Cubs), Wyc Grousbeck (Boston Celtics) and their minority stakeholders RedBird Capital Partners. Talks have been ongoing with the PIF over joining forces with the PGA but a deal is still to be made. It was recently suggested PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan wants to become co-chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises but that proposal has been rejected.

And after the Masters, it is suggested that SSG could be set for their next step in golf. It is reported by the Guardian that PGA Tour Enterprises is ‘seriously considering an offer to take part ownership of the United States element of the Ryder Cup’. It would cost ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ to complete a partial purchase that is currently controlled by the PGA of America. The funds would come from the original $1.5 billion that SSG invested.

The Ryder Cup - a biennial competitive that pits the US against their European counterparts - along with the four majors, are run by other organisations outside of the PGA Tour. The next one will take place at Bethpage Black Course, New York in September.

Henry, who is FSG’s principal owner, and CEO Sam Kennedy are PGA Tour Enterprises investor directors. After SSG’s deal was struck in January 2024, Henry said: “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to join PGA Tour players in this important next phase of the PGA Tour’s evolution.

“Our enthusiasm for this new venture stems from a very deep respect for this remarkable game and a firm belief in the expansive growth potential of the PGA Tour. We are proud to partner with this historic institution and are eager to work with the PGA Tour and its many members to grow and strengthen the game of golf globally.”

FSG portfolio

FSG are one of the most prominent sports ownership firms in the world. They have held the keys to Liverpool since 2010 after a £300 million purchase. During that time, eight major trophies have been won and that is soon to become nine, with the Reds needing just six more points to win the Premier League title. In addition, Anfield has been expanded to a 61,000 capacity and £50 million was invested in the AXA Training Centre.

In addition, iconic MLB side the Boston Red Sox have been under the firm’s control since 2002 and they purchased NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021. FSG also own a 50 per cent share in NASCAR’s RFK Racing.