Liverpool are 13 points above Arsenal in the Premier League table and are closing in on being crowned champions.

Liverpool are a step closer to being crowned Premier League champions after their last-gasp victory over West Ham United.

Virgil van Dijk’s 89th-minute header delivered the Reds a 2-1 win at Anfield. It appeared that Arne Slot’s side were going to cruise to a triumph after their dominant first-half performance, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring.

But they kept the door open for West Ham, who started to get on the front foot in the second period. The London outfit got their deserved equalised through slack Liverpool defending, with Andy Robertson and Van Dijk failing to communicate and the former being credited with an own goal in the 86th minute.

The home side rallied, though, with Van Dijk going on a personal vendetta to rectify his error and his thumping header delivered a victory. With Arsenal being held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford yesterday, the Reds are now 13 points clear at the summit and require a further six points from as many games to win the title. That means that the 20th English crown in Liverpool’s history could be sealed against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 27 April should Arsenal not slip up in the meantime.

Yet there is a chance that the silverware could be claimed even earlier. The title could be added to the trophy cabinet in a week’s time. Arsenal travel to Ipswich Town on Sunday 20 April. If the Gunners were to lose to the relegation-threatened Tractor Boys then Liverpool could wrap up the title race later in the afternoon. Slot’s side make the trip to 19th-placed Leicester City where they will indeed be expected to deliver a victory.