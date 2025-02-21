Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Man United have hiked ticket prices but Liverpool have confirmed they will not be increased.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has saluted Liverpool’s decision to freeze ticket prices.

The Reds recently confirmed that season tickets and general admissions for the 2025-26 season at Anfield will not increase. Owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) listened following a period of consultation and the decision has been widely praised. Fan group Spirit of Shankly believe it is a ‘positive step and a recognition of supporters’ concerns about the rising cost of attending matches’.

Last year, FSG came in for criticism when prices were raised by two per cent. Liverpool’s decision means that ticket prices have been frozen for the eighth time in 10 years, with some junior tickets still £9 and the cheapest ticket in the Kop - Anfield’s most famous stand - priced at £39 and the most expensive at £45.

It comes as ticket prices are rising across the Premier League. Manchester United have come in for significant criticism for hiking match entrance for members to £66 and removing concession discounts. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose company INEOS purchased a 28 per cent stake in the Red Devils for £1.25 billion in February 2024, has received marked flak as local fans argue they are being priced out of attending games.

‘Played an absolute blinder’

Maguire, speaking on his podcast The Price of Football, believes that Liverpool ‘have played a blinder’ and could earn additional match-day revenue from raising hospitality prices. And he believes FSG’s decision puts pressure on Ratcliffe and the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Maguire, a lecturer at the University of Liverpool, said: “I'm going to give the Glazers [United’’s majority owners] some credit, they did freeze ticket prices for 9-10 years then that was removed. What makes Manchester United such an iconic club, yes they have got the legacy of Sir Matt Busby, Sir Alex Ferguson and some of the greatest players to have ever been seen in this country but it is the Stretford End as much as it is the Kop.

“If you take Manchester out of the Stretford End by pricing local fans out of being able to attend, you lose some of the allure and unique magic. One way of getting rid of those fans is continually increasing prices.

“I think Liverpool have played an absolute blinder here. They have negotiated, they have had discussions with the likes of Spirit of Shankly and, as a result of that, have frozen their prices. Let's just set down a marker. They have now got huge credit from their fan base - how does INEOS respond to that? If Ineos have got any sense, they can match that price freeze.

What they can do instead is, while Liverpool have frozen match-day and season-ticket prices, nothing was mentioned about the price of hospitality tickets. So what you do is target the corporate sector. They are not there to watch the football, per se, they're there to entertain clients and can afford to pay higher prices. I suspect that was the direction of travel.”

‘Keep engaging’

Spirit of Shankly have said they want Liverpool to continue engaging on ticket pricing to keep them affordable. A statement said: “This freeze is progress. But our fight for fairer ticketing, lower prices, and the preservation of football culture continues.

“As part of the national Stop Exploiting Loyalty campaign, we stand alongside other fan groups in challenging the relentless commercialisation of football at the expense of supporters. We will also continue to push for policies – within the Premier League and at individual clubs – that recognise the true value of supporters to the game.

“We urge Liverpool FC to keep engaging with us to ensure football remains accessible and affordable. We welcome further supporter consultation on ticketing policies and will continue to consult our own members on these issues.”