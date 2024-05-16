Liverpool owners FSG 'interested' in purchasing 777 Partners-owned club amid Everton takeover
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have been linked with a purchase of a new club to add to their portfolio.
The Boston-based group have been in charge of the Reds since 2010. They also own MLB outfit the Boston Red Sox, NHL team the Pittsburgh Penguins, NASCAR's RFK Racing and last year spearheaded a consortium to invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour.
What's more, FSG are aiming to expand their football operations. Earlier this year, they brought former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to the business to become CEO of football. Recently, Julian Ward - who was Edwards' successor at Anfield before leaving last summer - returned as FSG's technical director and Pedro Marques has been prised from Benfica. He’s been appointed director of football development.
It is all with a view to purchasing a new team for FSG. And according to GE Globo, John Henry and Co. have expressed an interest in Vasco de Gama.
The Brazilian side finished 15th in the table last season and are 13th this term after six matches. But Vasco are currently in a crisis They have been partly owned by 777 Partners since they purchased a stake in February 2022. However, co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko have been removed from the club's board by a judge.
777 agreed to purchase Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake last September. However, the deal has still to be rubberstamped by the Premier League despite loaning the club circa £200 million.
The Miami-based firm had a $600 million court case filed against them in New York earlier this month while their Australian-based airline Bonza entered voluntary administration. What's more, it has been claimed that Wander and Pasko have been removed from the board of Standard Liege, another club part of 777's portfolio.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.