Fenway Sports Group are aiming to expand their footballing portfolio.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have been linked with a purchase of a new club to add to their portfolio.

The Boston-based group have been in charge of the Reds since 2010. They also own MLB outfit the Boston Red Sox, NHL team the Pittsburgh Penguins, NASCAR's RFK Racing and last year spearheaded a consortium to invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What's more, FSG are aiming to expand their football operations. Earlier this year, they brought former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to the business to become CEO of football. Recently, Julian Ward - who was Edwards' successor at Anfield before leaving last summer - returned as FSG's technical director and Pedro Marques has been prised from Benfica. He’s been appointed director of football development.

It is all with a view to purchasing a new team for FSG. And according to GE Globo, John Henry and Co. have expressed an interest in Vasco de Gama.

The Brazilian side finished 15th in the table last season and are 13th this term after six matches. But Vasco are currently in a crisis They have been partly owned by 777 Partners since they purchased a stake in February 2022. However, co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko have been removed from the club's board by a judge.

777 agreed to purchase Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake last September. However, the deal has still to be rubberstamped by the Premier League despite loaning the club circa £200 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad