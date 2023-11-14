Liverpool owners FSG 'leading' race to land deal after making 'monster bid'
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have reportedly made offer to 'usurp' Newcastle United's PIF.
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group could take a step closer to their next investment this week.
The American group have expanded their portfolio this year already by purchasing a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League, which is spearheaded by icons Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. They've named their Massachusetts-based team Boston Common Golf.
FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010, while have been at the helm of Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox since 2002, purchaded National League Hockey team the Pittsburgh Penguins in November 2021 and boast a 50% stake in NASCAR's RFK Racing.
Now John Henry and Co could take their next step into golf by investing in the PGA Tour. A merger deal with the controversial LIV Golf, backed by the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, have not come to an agreement with the PGA or the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour).
The Washington Post, the PGA's policy board - which includes Woods and McIlroy - met on Monday to 'discuss other investment options that have emerged in recent weeks'.
It is reported that according to two people close to negotiations that the 'presumed leader among the potential investors is Fenway Sports Group'.
FSG and Liverpool chairman Tom Werner told CNBC last week that there has been talks with the PGA. According to golf journalist Alan Shipnuck, FSG have made a 'monster bid' to 'usurp' the PIF - who own Liverpool's Premier League rivals Newcastle United.
The Washington Post suggests that FSG could become the primary investor of PGA Tour Enterprises, a new for-profit entity. PIF are also continuing their plans to financially back the PGA, it is claimed, and they could
Other parties linked with investing in the PGA Tour include Arctos Sports Partners - who hold a minority stake in FSG. Endeavour, who own the WWE and UFC, have had an offer rebuffed.