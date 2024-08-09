Liverpool principal owner John Henry. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group are reportedly interested in NBA team the Boston Celtics.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are 'seriously considering bidding' for their latest team, reports suggest.

FSG already boast an impressive portfolio that includes three renowned sports outfits. They have owned the Reds since 2010 after a £300 million purchase. The club has returned to the European elite in that time, with eight major trophies won including the Premier League and Champions League, while significant investments have been made to expand Anfield’s capacity and build the club's £50 million training ground.

The Boston Red Sox have been owned by FSG since 2002. They are one of the most iconic Major League Baseball teams on the planet, with four World Series titles yielded. Meanwhile, in December 2021, National Hockey League side the Pittsburgh Penguins were bought for a reported $900 million.

Yet John Henry and Co. have not stopped there. Earlier this year, they spearheaded the consortium Strategic Sports Group to invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour. FSG also purchased a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League that is being led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

But it has long been thought that FSG would like to buy an NBA franchise. Las Vegas has been mooted as the potential destination when the league expectedly expands to 32 teams in the near future. In addition, basketball legend LeBron James, a minority stakeholder in FSG, has expressed his desire to become an owner when he retires. James is now 39 and recently signed a new two-year deal with the LA Lakers and has helped the USA reach the final of the Olympics in Paris.

Earlier this year, it came as a surprise when it was announced that the Boston Celtics, who won their record 18th NBA Championship in June, had been placed on the market. Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck, part of the Strategic Sports Group, is looking to sell an initial 49% stake before handing over the rest of the Massachusetts outfit in 2028.

The Celtics are in FSG heartland and their games are broadcast on NESN sports cable network - which is owned by Henry, Tom Werner and the rest of the firm.

And per the New York Post, FSG are weighing up a bid. Their offer would be alongside RedBird Capital Partners, who purchased an 11% stake in FSG three years ago. A price tag of $6 billion would be mooted. That would make it the joint-most expensive sports team sale in history, with NFL team the Washington Commanders selling for the same price last year. Meanwhile, NBA side the Phoenix Suns were sold for $4 billion in 2022. FSG and RedBird declined to comment when asked by the New York Post.