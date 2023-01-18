A look at where Liverpool’s possible new owners rank among the richest in Europe, and how they compares to current owners FSG.

Liverpool are hoping to follow in Newcastle United‘s footsteps in getting new owners, but where might the Reds’ new owners rank in European football’s richlist?

The Fenway Sports Group have been in control of the club since 2010 and have overseen times of great success, but in comparison to their rivals, they haven’t been as free spending. This has left fans frustrated as the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all spent more in the last decade.

However, that could be about to change. Linked with buying the club is the Qatar Investment Authority, as FSG seek out new revenue streams or possible sale. With the club valued around £3 billion-plus, only a select few will be able to afford a deal of this magnitude.

QIA been heavily linked with taking over at Anfield, but FSG are reportedly in favour selling a minority stake in Liverpool rather than a complete takeover of the club.

With formal bids expected next month, we take a look at where QIA would rank compared to the other richest owners around European football - listed in reverse order.

1. Qatar Investment Authority - Liverpool? Mr. Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud is a Chief Executive Officer at Qatar Investment Authority, who have admitted they could be looking to invest in a football club. Photo Sales

2. Everton Owner = Farhad Moshiri — rumoured net worth = £2billion Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Owner = John W. Henry — rumoured net worth = £2.35billion Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy — rumoured net worth = £4.33billion Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales