This is how the wealth of John W. Henry and Tom Werner compares against other Premier League rivals ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester United.

Ever since 2010 John W. Henry and Tom Werner have overseen proceedings at Liverpool.

It's been a busy 13 years on Merseyside since then with some real highs largely outweighing lows as the side has enjoyed Premier League and European triumphs.

Henry and Werner are also involved with the Boston Red Sox, whilst the former works with The Boston Globe and RFK Racing too.

Whilst Premier League sides such as Newcastle United and Manchester United undergo major transitions in ownership, there's much more consistency at Anfield.

Here's how Henry and Werner compare with other Premier League club owners from the lowest net worth to the highest.

1 . Here’s how Liverpool owners rank against other Premier League clubs Sir John W. Henry and co. are well off but not the richest in the league by a country mile. Photo Sales

2 . Matthew Benham, Brentford Reported net worth: £250 million Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Evangelos Marinakis, Nottingham Forest Reported net worth - £505 million Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Bill Foley, AFC Bournemouth Reported net worth: £1 billion Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales