Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Liverpool owners net worth ranked vs Man Utd, Arsenal, Spurs and more - gallery

This is how the wealth of John W. Henry and Tom Werner compares against other Premier League rivals ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester United.

By Toby Bryant
2 minutes ago

Ever since 2010 John W. Henry and Tom Werner have overseen proceedings at Liverpool.

It's been a busy 13 years on Merseyside since then with some real highs largely outweighing lows as the side has enjoyed Premier League and European triumphs.

Henry and Werner are also involved with the Boston Red Sox, whilst the former works with The Boston Globe and RFK Racing too.

Whilst Premier League sides such as Newcastle United and Manchester United undergo major transitions in ownership, there's much more consistency at Anfield.

Here's how Henry and Werner compare with other Premier League club owners from the lowest net worth to the highest.

1. Here’s how Liverpool owners rank against other Premier League clubs

Sir John W. Henry and co. are well off but not the richest in the league by a country mile.

Photo Sales

2. Matthew Benham, Brentford

Reported net worth: £250 million

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Evangelos Marinakis, Nottingham Forest

Reported net worth - £505 million

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Bill Foley, AFC Bournemouth

Reported net worth: £1 billion

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Premier LeagueMan CityManchester UnitedNewcastle United