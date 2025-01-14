Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings from the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the City Ground.

Liverpool battled from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Reds were below their best and only came to life in the closing stages but would have been happy to avoid defeat in the Premier League title battle. Third-placed Forest drew first blood when opening the scoring through Chris Wood early on but Diogo Jota bagged just 22 seconds after coming off the bench with his first touch to earn the Arne Slot’s league leaders a share of the spoils.

Liverpool started on top and had a few early efforts on goal, with Ryan Gravenberch skying a shot over the crossbar when picked out by Mo Salah.

In the eighth minute, Forest took advantage of poor Reds defending to break the deadlock. Anthony Elanga was afforded too much space and he slipped in Chris Wood, whose first-time shot found the far corner.

Liverpool had much more of the ball for the remainder of the first period yet scarcely threatened Matz Sels in the home goal. With 10 minutes before half-time, the Reds mustered a counter-attack and Luis Diaz had the chance to play in Cody Gakpo but held on to the ball for too long and Forest defender Murillo made a pivotal interception.

Slot’s troops needed to improve markedly if they were to avoid only a second league loss of the season. They did get better, with Salah flashing a shot just wide on the hour mark. Five minutes later, Liverpool made a double substitution when Jota and Kostas Tsimikas were introduced - and combined to engineer the equaliser within 22 seconds. Tsimikas whipped in a corner and Jota was left unmarked to head home.

That gave Liverpool momentum and they were unlucky not to have gone ahead. Sels made two good saves from Jota and another to thwart a Salah shot before the Reds’ talisman had a fierce shot blocked on the line by Ola Aina with the Forest keeper beaten. Sels proved to be Liverpool’s bane and made another excellent stop to tip Gakpo’s long-range shot around the post.

In truth, a draw was a fair result and the Reds stay six points clear at the top of the table. Liverpool had the better of the chances but Forest’s defending was heroic throughout and underlined why they’re second in the table. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 5

Maybe should have done better with Wood’s opener but otherwise untested. Kept out an Elanga free-kick after the break.

Probably was Liverpool’s most creative player in the first half, playing one fine long ball to launch a counter. Moved into more of an inverted role in the second period and tried to make things happen.

Ibrahima Konate - 5

Started off flat-footed, in truth, and looked unconvincing on the ball in the first half while he was out of position for Wood’s goal. Did OK after the break before being subbed in the 65th minute.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Perhaps could have got tighter to Wood for the opener. Otherwise was solid.

Andy Robertson - 4

Put in one decent cross in the first half but got away with a slip and Elanga seemed to fancy his chances one-on-one. Set-pieces were really poor throughout and it was no surprise when he was hooked in the 65th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Couldn’t get going in the first half and lost the ball too often, while he couldn’t keep an early effort down. Did well when he moved to play as a centre-back midway through the second half, to his credit.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6

He was better than his midfield partners in the first half, making one important interception and having a shot deflected wide but below standard. Committed several sloppy fouls in the second period but managed to find his composure after that.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Lightweight throughout the first half and blazed a long-range shot off target. More involved after the break, though, linking with Salah and had a low effort saved.

Mo Salah - 5

Far too weak battling for the ball in the build-up to Forest’s opener and was shackled in the first half. Flashed an effort wide after the break and denied a penalty after an appeal. Then denied twice in the closing stages by a fine Sels save and a goalline block - but did fail to hit the target with two other efforts. Could have looked after the ball better at times.

Luis Diaz - 4

Forced to drop deep frequently and didn’t impact the game in the first half, blazing one shot over before criminally holding the ball for too long when Gakpo was free. Got a bit better after the break but was booked before being subbed in the 74th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 5

Had little joy on the ball in the first half but that could have been different had he been slipped in by Diaz. Didn’t really threaten in the second period but did pin Sels for Jota to head home before having an effort saved in stoppage-time.

Sub 1 - Diogo Jota (replaced Konate) - 8

Probably couldn’t have imagined he would be bagging the equaliser after just 22 seconds. A livewire after coming on and went close to being the match-winner on two occasions only for Sels.

Sub 2 - Kostas Tsimikas (replaced Robertson) - 7

Immediately showed up Robertson’s deliveries by whipping in the corner for Jota’s equaliser. Then did well to hold off Jota Silva after a dangerous cross was played across Liverpool’s goal.

Sub 3 - Curtis Jones - 6

Gave Liverpool more vim in the final third.