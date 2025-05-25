Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Premier League champions Liverpool signed off the 2024-25 season with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Mo Salah netted the Reds’ equaliser to equal the record number of goal contributions in a single season, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed a final appearance ahead of his summer departure to Real Madrid.

But the result mattered little to supporters, with the Premier League trophy being lifted aloft by captain Virgil van Dijk.

Match report

Things didn’t go to plan for Liverpool as they fell behind in the ninth minute when Palace won the ball back in a dangerous area and worked it to Ismaila Sarr, who kept his composure to finish.

Luis Diaz looked the most likely player to get the Reds back into the game. On 26 minutes, he created space for himself on the edge of the box before curling a shot just wide of the far post.

And after Jean-Philippe Mateta had a goal disallowed for Palace because of offside, Diaz was slipped in by a fine Mo Salah through ball but was denied by the legs of visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The introduction of Alexander-Arnold at half-time, handed his final Liverpool outing before moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer, resulted in Liverpool’s performance improving markedly. The right-back’s sumptuous through ball created a chance for fellow substitute Nunez - who could also be on the move in the summer - but he was denied by Henderson.

It looked like it might be a final-day loss when Ryan Gravenberch was given a red card for a professional foul on Palace foward Daichi Kamada.

But despite being down to 10 men in the closing stages, Salah did what he does best to restore parity. Although he was subdued for much of the contest, he was finally granted a chance when set up by Gakpo’s clever header and fired into the net. It was his 29th goal of the campaign and 47th contribution, putting him level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

The Reds pushed for a late winner but could not find a way. However, there was still a raucous roar when the full-time whistle went as Kopites prepared to see Virgil van Dijk hoist the Premier League trophy aloft.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7

Little chance with Sarr’s goal but made a brilliant stop in the second half from the Palace man. Made another fine stop at the death.

Conor Bradley - 5

Played the loose pass that led to Palace’s opener. Had his moments but struggled to really get a feel for things in the first half and was subbed at half-time.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Won the physical battle against Mateta and went on a couple of forays with the ball. Subbed in the 61st minute with Liverpool going in search of goals. Dominant.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Remained composed under pressure when he was called into action.

Andy Robertson - 5

Whipped in several crosses into the box in the first half but none proved successful. Couldn’t really get going in the second period and subbed late on.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Oozed class on the ball in the opening period and put in a shift. Continued that way after the break before his unfortunate red card.

Curtis Jones - 5

Couldn’t really get into the game and lost the ball too easily several times. Switched to left-back in the final few minutes.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Barely involved in the opening period and not a big surprise when he was subbed in the 61st minute.

Mo Salah - 6

Was crestfallen after slotting in Diaz only for the chance to be denied. Struggled for moments in the second period but finally took his chance to equal the Premier League record of goal contributions in a single season.

Luis Diaz - 6

Was Liverpool’s chief threat in the first half but saw one change flash just wide and another well saved. Sacrificed in the second half after Gravenberch’s red card.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Got into some threatening positions but just lacked end product in the first half. Similar in the second half but showed good intelligence to head for Salah rather than going for goal himself.

Sub 1 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (replaced Bradley) - 8

Took Liverpool’s performance up significantly with his passing. Displayed the attributes that the Reds are going to miss. A simply stunning final display.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Szoboszlai) - 6

Movement caused a few issues and although he was denied by a Henderson save, his cross would help yield the equaliser.

Sub 3 - Diogo Jota (replaced Konate) - 6

Should have scored with a close-range chance but provided energy.

Sub 4 - Wataru Endo (replaced Diaz) - 6

Battled away as per usual as a makeshift centre-back.

Sub 5 - Harvey Elliott - N/A