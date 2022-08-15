The Reds were left frustrated for a second week running, this time against the Eagles.

Liverpool dropped points for a second consecutive Premier League match after coming from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

The Reds are still waiting on a first win of the campaign, and had to contest most of the second half with ten men after record signing Darwin Nunez was sent off on his home debut for a headbutt on Eagles defender Joachim Andersen.

Jurgen Klopp’s men fell behind against the run of play thanks to a smartly-taken first-half strike from Wilfried Zaha, and ultimately had to rely on a stunning solo effort from Luis Diaz to rescue a point at Anfield.

Perhaps the most obvious talking point of the game came between those two efforts, however, with Nunez shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

Liverpool reacted well in the aftermath of the striker’s dismissal, and showed plenty of promise besides Diaz’s equaliser, but were unable to find a winner, and have now registered just two points from their opening two top flight fixtures.

Check out our full player ratings below...

Alisson Becker - 6

Could do very little about the opening goal. Reacted smartly to prevent Zaha from doubling Palace’s lead just before the break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Showed some typically superb moments of distribution throughout, but ultimately unable to unpick Palace’s defence. Very fortunate that Zaha struck the woodwork late on after a lapse in concentration at the back post.

Nat Phillips - 5

Was caught far too square for Zaha’s goal, and was left in the Palace talisman’s wake as he tried to chase back. Otherwise fairly solid.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Dependable enough, as per usual. Perhaps a tad too hesitant in dealing with Zaha as he closed in on goal for the opener, however.

Andy Robertson - 5

Not his most impressive display in a Liverpool shirt - a quiet night from the Scot.

Fabinho - 5

Battled throughout but looked half a step off his best. The Brazilian was beaten far too easily by Eberechi Eze in the buildup to Palace’s goal.

James Milner - 5

Industrious as always, but largely lacking when decisive moments of quality were needed. Missed a golden opportunity early on, although he did technically get the assist for Diaz’s superlative equaliser.

Harvey Elliott - 7

Much livelier in the first half before trailing off a little after the break, the teenager was nonetheless tidy throughout. Really unlucky not to register an assist with a smart delivery when Nunez hit the post just before half-time.

Mo Salah - 6

Busy and bright without ever really showing much of a cutting edge. Went agonisingly close late on.

Luis Diaz - 8

Down to ten men, Diaz produced the moment of magic that dragged Liverpool back into the match on the hour mark. A stunning solo effort that reminded Anfield exactly how special the Colombian is.

Darwin Nunez - 3

Largely anonymous, albeit desperately unfortunate not to score just before the interval when he struck the woodwork. Really though, there was only one headline to take away from the Uruguayan’s full debut. His sending off was nothing short of lunacy, and his furious reaction to the decision didn’t cover him in glory either.

Joe Gomez - 6

Had little to do, but did nothing wrong either.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Briefly provided the Reds with a fresh injection of impetus in the centre of the park, but couldn’t inspire a winner.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Unquestionable passion and desire, but a little wasteful on occasion.

Fabio Carvalho - 6