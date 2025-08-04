Liverpool player ratings from the 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the pre-season friendly double-header at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool ended their friendly fixture programme with a 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao at Anfield.

A Cody Gakpo double and a Mo Salah striker ensured the Reds won both games against the Spanish outfit in the double-header, with the previous game finishing 4-1. In truth, Arne Slot’s side’s triumph should have been as emphatic as the first, as Salah missed a penalty and they couldn’t take several other golden chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But overall it was a good night for Liverpool in their preparations to defend the Premier League title, with summer signings Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike and Giorgi Mamardashvili getting their first experience of playing at Anfield.

Match report

Liverpool dominated much of the first half and should have taken the lead when Florian Wirtz headed over in the fifth minute, while Cody Gakpo curled an effort wide on 13 minutes.

However, the Reds broke the deadlock just a minute later, with Hugo Ekitike driving to the byline and pulling a cross back for Salah, who finished with aplomb.

Bilbao were back level in the 29th minute, though, against the run of play when Oihan Sancet scored from a set-piece. Liverpool got back on top of the game and Ibrahima Konate should have done better when picked out by Salah at the back post but his acrobatic effort went well off target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekitike might have thought he had his first Liverpool goal since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt but saw his shot saved in the 51st minute. But Slot’s men restored the lead on 55 minutes when Ryan Gravenberch’s shot was parried by Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon and Gakpo was quickest to react to the loose ball and prod home.

However, Gakpo was the reason why Liverpool were pegged back yet again, although he couldn’t do much about it. Bilbao’s Maroan Sannadi was first to a corner and although his header was drifting well wide, the ball ricocheted off Gakpo and into the back of the net.

But the Netherlands international would have been feeling much better when he put Liverpool back in front as he drove into the box and his shot squirmed under the body of Simon.

The Reds had the chance to wrap up the triumph when Wataru Endo won Liverpool a penalty. Salah stepped up but he blazed over the crossbar. Still, it did not matter and Slot will be pleased with what he saw across both matches - as Liverpool now turn their attention to the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Liverpool player ratings

Giorgi Mamardshvili - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helpless for Bilbao’s equaliser and didn’t have anything else to do in the first half. The second period was almost a carbon copy before he made a flying stop in the closing stages.

Jeremie Frimpong - 8

Showed his electric pace on several occasions in the first half, both on the attack and making recovery runs. Continued to relentlessly maraud forward after the break and link with Salah before being subbed in the 71st minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 9

Mopped up everything that came his way in the first half but should have hit the target with his acrobatic effort. Dominated the Bilbao attack when anything went his area after the break. Had Bilbao’s talisman Nico Williams in his pocket. Monstrous.

Wataru Endo - 8

Won so much aerially throughout the encounter and showed desire to get to the ball and win the penalty that Salah spurned.

Milos Kerkez - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps not as involved as much as he’d have liked in the first half, with more of the play taking place on the opposite flank but did well defensively. Got more opportunities to stretch his legs after the interval.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Oozed quality on the ball as ever in the first half and tested the Bilbao goalkeeper with a shot. Impressive after the break and his shot would help engineer Liverpool’s second goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Involved in plenty of Liverpool’s build-up play throughout the first half and played one magnificent raking pass to release Salah.

Mo Salah - 8

Finally got on the scoresheet in pre-season with a composed finish. Bilbao struggled to handle him in the first half and should have had an assist when picking out Konate. Kept on causing Bilbao issues after the break and some fans might be glad he missed a penalty in pre-season rather than in a competitive game.

Florian Wirtz - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s record signing was breathtaking on the ball in the first half, but will be disappointed he didn’t take his early chance. Not as involved in the second half but still was sumptuous when he got the ball. Subbed in the 75th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 8

Pace caused Bilbao problems in the first half, winning Liverpool a free-kick on the edge of the box, but should have hit the target with his chance.

Hugo Ekitike - 7

Did really well to get to the byline and pick out Salah, while he displayed his intelligence throughout the first half. Maybe should have been more selfish and gone for goal rather than heading down for Gakpo in the second half. Subbed in the 57th minute.

Sub 1 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Ekitike) - 6

Some good touches on his return after missing the tour of Asia.

Sub 2 - Amara Nallo (replaced Frimpong) - 6

Generally sound.

Sub 3 - Will Wright (replaced Wirtz) - 6

Almost a dream debut for the 17-year-old who was only announced earlier in the day but his late shot was saved.