Liverpool's French striker #22 Hugo Ekitike (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 25, 2025.

Liverpool snatched three points from Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night

Liverpool produced one of their worst performances under Arne Slot but somehow came away from Newcastle United with all three points after insane drama at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike had put the visitors 2-0 up either side of a red card for Anthony Gordon. The ex-Everton man was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Virgil van Dijk jut before half-time after VAR intervened to overrule Simon Hooper’s decision to show a yellow card.

However, the Reds failed to build on their advantage and for the second week in a row threw away a 2-0 lead with Bruno Guimarães and Will Osula scoring for the 10-man Magpies.

The drama was not over there, however, as 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha was introduced on 96 minutes and scored in the 100th minute to snatch victory for the Reds when they looked for all the world they’d thrown two points away. Here’s how we rated the performances from the Reds...

Liverpool player ratings v Newcastle United

Alisson Becker - 7/10

The goalkeeper was sharp of his line in the first half to prevent some incisive Newcastle through balls from causing trouble. Smothered the ball well when the hosts were pushing for a goal in the first half. Not much he could do about the opening Magpies’ goal, as his defenders let him down for that. Second goal was also not the goalkeeper’s responsibility.

Milos Kerkez - 4/10

The Bournemouth left-back has not had an easy start to life at Anfield and continued to struggle in his latest appearance. Did little to stop Bruno Guimarães’s goal and should have dealt with it much better. A worrying start to his time with the Reds as he looked too easy to get past.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

A dependable performance from the Reds captain as Liverpool came under some unwanted pressure from 10-man Newcastle. Let down by others around him.

Ibrahima Konate - 3/10

Another incredibly-shaky performance from the Frenchman. Struggled particularly in the first half as he was booked for dragging down Antony Gordon and was almost guilty of gifting a goal to the hosts with a loose pass that the Magpies did not make the most of. Unable to deal with the threat from Dan Burn for the Newcastle equaliser. Serious questions need to be asked of the Frenchman’s form. Shocking display.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8/10

Deployed in an emergency role at right-back, the Hungarian was a solid and dependable presence for Arne Slot’s men and stood up well to the danger of Harvey Barnes, especially in the first half when Newcastle were at their most threatening. Moved back into midfield in the latter stages and showed great awareness to leave the ball for Ngumoha’s winner.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Opened the scoring with a brilliant strike to knock the wind out of the Newcastle sails in the latter stages of the first half. Helped plug a few more gaps in front of the Reds’ defence but there does remain some concerns how easy the Reds have been to score against.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Played alongside Gravenberch to help anchor the Reds midfield. Missed a decent chance with the game at 1-0.

Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Found some joy out on the left for the Reds and was the provider for both goals. His work for Ekitike’s goal was impressive as he helped carve out a great shooting chance for his teammate.

Florian Wirtz - 5/10

Struggled to make much of an impact, passing was slightly wayward as he was unable to cause any major problems for the Magpies defence. Has not really got going since his record-breaking move.

Mo Salah - 7/10

Provided a great cross in the first half that Jones should have gobbled up but was not able to get in the game much. The Reds barely threatened the Newcastle defence but he was there late on to provide the assist for the Reds’ winning goal as he played a perfect pass across for Ngumoha.

Hugo Ekitike - 7/10

Took his goal well in a moment that looked to have put Liverpool out of sight, but Newcastle had other plans.

Substitutions

Rio Ngumoha - 9/10

The youngster produced a heroic moment to pull Liverpool out of major trouble. The 16-year-old was in the right place at the right time as he showed immense composure to fire past Nick Pope and snatch all three points for a Liverpool side who did not really deserve it.

Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott - N/A