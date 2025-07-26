Liverpool player ratings from the 4-2 loss against AC Milan in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool stepped up the intensity in their pre-season campaign as they fell to a 4-2 friendly loss against AC Milan.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo scored for the Reds, who got a good workout in humid Hong Kong conditions. Arne Slot used a total of 21 players who got valuable minutes under their belts as they continue their preparations ahead of defending the Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match report

Liverpool made a bright start but Milan took the lead against the run of play in the 10th minute when Rafael Leao rounded off a counter-attack.

But the Reds were level on 26 minutes with a magnificent strike from Szoboszlai on 26 minutes when he picked out the top corner from just inside the box. Before the break, Rio Ngumoha tricked his way inside the box but the Liverpool youngster’s shot was well saved.

Slot made wholesale changes at the interval and while the Reds continued to monopolise the ball, they were again vulnerable to the counter-attack. Milan regained the lead in the 52nd minute through Ruben Loftus-Cheek and then increased their advantage when Noah Okafor struck seven minutes later.

Liverpool did have opportunities to get back into the game, with Jeremie Frimpong having a shot saved and Cody Gakpo lacking composure when slipped through by Tyler Morton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gakpo atoned for that error in stoppage-time when he met Ibrahima Konate’s cross and headed home. But when pushing for an equaliser, new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili made a blunder when off his line and Okafor was able to take advantage to restore a two-goal cushion with the final kick of the game.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7

Made three important saves in the first half, albeit they were all expected. Subbed at half-time.

Luca Stephenson - 7

The youngster played with his usual tenacity and played a couple of clever passes. Subbed at half-time.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Did what was required as a makeshift centre-back. Looked much more like himself in the second half when moved into midfield and his last involvement was rattling the crossbar before being subbed.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps should have put more pressure on Leao for Milan’s opener and mistimed a challenge, but was aerially dominant as usual and bravely took a blow to the head on the stroke of half-time. Subbed at half-time.

Andy Robertson - 7

Adamant he should have been awarded a penalty in the first half and stung the palms of Milan keeper Mike Maignan with a wicked half-volley. Subbed at half-time.

Tyler Morton - 6

Got away with a loose pass early on. Settled down but was subbed in the 32nd minute. Came back on in the 62nd minute and made a defence-splitting pass for a Gakpo chance that he should have done better with.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 9

An all-action display playing in a deeper role compared to last season. Put a shift in defensively and threatened going forward, scoring a sublime goal to equalise. Subbed at half-time.

Mo Salah - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caused Milan some problems but fired two shots off target, while he should have took on an effort at goal rather than trying to set-up Florian Wirtz following a sweeping team move. Subbed at half-time.

Harvey Elliott - 6

Contributed on the attack without having a real killer moment. Subbed at half-time.

Rio Ngumoha - 8

The 16-year-old was electric yet again. He tormented the Milan defence, playing a part in Szoboszlai’s equaliser and then had a shot of his own well saved. Subbed at half-time.

Florian Wirtz - 8

A sensational debut for the £100 million record signing. Made everything look easy when gliding across the pitch and Milan struggled to shackle him. Subbed at half-time.

Sub 1 - Trey Nyoni (replaced Morton) - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danced his way into the box in the second half but couldn’t get a shot off. Grew into the game.

Sub 2 - Giorgi Mamardashvili (replaced Alisson) - 5

No chance with either goal he conceded but involved in mix-up for Milan’s fourth goal.

Sub 3 - Conor Bradley (replaced Stephenson) - 6

Did OK down the flank but couldn’t really hurt Milan like he is capable of doing.

Sub 4 - Ibrahima Konate (replaced van Dijk) - 6

Didn’t have much defending to do despite Milan scoring twice and whipped in the cross for Gakpo’s late consolation.

Sub 5 - Kostas Tsimikas (replaced Robertson) - 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had to operate as a centre-back and played a couple of eye-catching passes - but sold Mamardashvili short for the fourth goal.

Sub 6 - Milos Kerkez (replaced Szoboszlai) - 6

Won an early free-kick in the second half but couldn’t produce his buccaneering runs he’s capable of.

Sub 7 - Curtis Jones (replaced Elliott) - 6

Neat and tidy without having a real impact.

Sub 8 - Jeremie Frimpong (replaced Salah) - 8

Liverpool’s brightest player in the second half, with his blistering pace caused Milan issues and he had a shot saved. The best player after the interval.

Sub 9 - Ben Doak (replaced Wirtz) - 6

Proved peripheral having to operate as a makeshift striker and couldn’t get enough purchase on a late headed opportunity.

Sub 10 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Nguomoha) - 7

Flashed an effort just over in the early stages of the second half and had to do better with a late chance. Made up for that when finishing his header off at the death.