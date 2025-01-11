Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley at Anfield on January 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.

Liverpool eased into the FA Cup fourth round as they earned a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Anfield.

The Reds unsurprisingly proved too strong for the League Two visitors, with Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring before half-time before Jayden Danns and a first goal for Federico Chiesa sealed the triumph in the second period.

Liverpool unsurprisingly dominated the first half. In the seven minute, Darwin Nunez header a chance over and then flashed a shot over the crossbar after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low shot was saved by Stanley keeper Billy Crellin.

The breakthrough arrived on 29 minutes when Nunez squared for Jota to finish from close range. On the stroke of half-time, Liverpool had their second when Alexander-Arnold sweetly struck shot picked out the top corner.

It was almost game over a minute into the second period when Nunez squeezed a shot through bodies but was kept out by Crellin before substitute Chiesa’s rebound was deflected wide.

To their credit, Accrington showed fight and almost reduced the deficit when Josh Woods struck the crossbar from 20 yards and Donald Love headed wide from a corner. But Liverpool sealed the victory with 14 minutes through Danns as he finished into an unguarded net after Chiesa had a shot thwarted.

Chiesa must have thought it wasn’t going to be his day when he kissed the post with Crellin beaten. But the summer signing from Juventus did find the back of the net in the 90th minute when his low effort found the back of the net via the far post.

It was the sort of performance everyone expected ahead of the game - with Liverpool safely into the fourth round. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6

Didn’t have a save to make in the first half but saw a lot of the ball at his feet. Clutched on to one long-range shot after the break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Produced a good save from Crellin early on before picking out the top corner with aplomb towards the end of the first half. Went on a couple of runs after the break before being withdrawn on the hour mark.

Jarell Quansah - 7

Breezed through much of the first half. Similar in the second period.

Wataru Endo - 8

Was first to everything that came his way in the first half. The same in the second half before being subbed in the 79th minute. Excellent throughout.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Whipped in a good early cross and was composed on the ball in the first half. Kept up those standards after the break.

Tyler Morton - 6

Very efficient on the ball in the first half and tried his luck from long range with his shot not going too far over. Subbed on the hour mark.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Comfortable throughout the first half making his first appearance since Boxing Day and set Nunez free for the opening goal. Subbed at half-time.

Diogo Jota - 7

Took his goal very well and was busy throughout the first half. Not as involved after the break but got 90 minutes under his belt for the first time since returning from injury.

Harvey Elliott - 7

Almost got an early assist but biggest contribution of the first half was one excellent sliding tackle to stop a counter attack. Moved into midfield after the break and displayed his creativity on the ball.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Had to do better with his two chances in the first half but made the right decision when squaring for Jota’s opener. Did well to get a shot on target early in the second half but didn’t look quite convincing when set on goal on another occasion. Still has same old problem.

Rio Ngumoha - 7

Electric in the first half as he constantly put Accrington on the back foot with his skill. Didn’t see as much of the ball in the second half but played one good ball into Jota before being subbed in the 73rd minute. An eye-catching debut.

Sub 1 - Federico Cheisa (replaced Szoboszlai) - 8

Looked sharp after he came on. Had two shots deflected and should have done better with the chance that led ti Danns’ goal before striking the post with the Stanley keeper beaten. So unlucky to hit the post but didn’t let his head drop and got his reward with a fine strike for his maiden Liverpool goal.

Sub 2 - Conor Bradley (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 6

Provided an outlet down the flank and was good on the ball.

Sub 3 - James McConnell (replaced Morton) - 6

Played one pinpoint pass for a Chiesa chance and was moved to centre-back after Endo was withdrawn.

Sub 4 - Jayden Danns (replaced Ngumoha) - 7

Started the move for his goal by turning away from Stanley’s midfield and feeding Chiesa so got his reward to continuing his run. Almost netted after that with an improvised finish.

Sub 5 - Trey Nyoni - N/A

Another outing for the 17-year-old.