Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-0 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Champions Liverpool laid down a huge early marker in the Premier League title race as they battled to a 1-0 victory over last season’s runners-up Arsenal at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s sumptuous 83rd-minute free-kick was enough to settle the encounter that was cagey for the most part - chiefly due to the Gunners’ tactics - but the Reds deserved all three points based on the second half.

The triumph means Arne Slot’s side are the only team to hold a perfect record after three games of the 2025-26 season in their bid to defend the silverware.

Match report

The first half was a dour affair, with both sides having a dearth of clear-cut chances. Liverpool had the opening opportunity when Cody Gakpo flashed wide in the 13th minute. Arsenal then had their best opening nine minutes later but Noni Madueke’s effort was well saved by Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

However, Liverpool started to get the better of things in the second period. as the game opened up. The hosts had a Hugo Ekitike goal disallowed for offside after Florian Wirtz’s shot was saved, while Mo Salah had an effort blocked.

But with seven minutes remaining, the breakthrough finally arrived and it was a piece of brilliance. From 30 yards, Szoboszlai went for goal with a free-kick that hit the post and found the back of the net which sparked wild celebrations.

And while Arsenal pushed for an equaliser, it never looked like it would arrive as Liverpool comfortably quelled everything that was thrown their way. It means that the Reds have won all three games of the Premier League campaign as they head into the first international break.

Liverpool player ratings vs Arsenal

Alisson Becker - 7

Made one decent stop to his right in the first half and otherwise untested. Didn’t have much to do in the second period bar tipping one cross away.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 9

Did everything asked of him in the first half defensively. Showed intelligence on the ball in the second half and couldn’t have hit the free-kick any better to open the scoring. Was excellent before that intervention operating as a makeshift right-back for successive games. Immense.

Ibrahima Konate - 9

Solid in the first half and did really well to snuff out Gabriel Martinelli on one occasion. Continued to dominate after the break before being forced off with injury in the 79th minute. So unfortunate after answering early-season doubts.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Didn’t do much wrong but perhaps should have gone for goal when winning the ball high in Arsenal’s half before the break. Stood up to everything that was thrown his way after the interval.

Milos Kerkez - 9

Stood up to the test of Madueke brilliantly in the first half, making one perfectly timed slide challenge and another important block. Didn’t put a foot wrong in the second half, with his performance summed up by another fine sliding tackle in stoppage-time. An absolute rock

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Made a couple of big tackles in the first half and broke the press several times, while he was harshly booked. Displayed thrust in the second period getting into more advanced positions.

Alexis Mac Allister - 5

Unusually gave the ball away frequently in the first half. Not a big surprise when he was subbed on the hour mark after injury.

Mo Salah - 5

Fouled a couple of times in the first half but couldn’t impact the game on the front foot. Saw more of the ball after the break yet lacked usual cutting edge in the final third.

Florian Wirtz - 6

A few nice touches but often overcrowded in the first half. Had more joy in the second half as the game opened up. Forced off in the closing stages with a knock.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Had Liverpool’s only real chance in the first half when flashing wide. Had a couple of chances to run at Arsenal’s defence in the second period but lacked end product.

Hugo Ekitike - 6

Battled away in the first half but lacked any openings. Similar in the second half and goal was rightly ruled out for offside. Subbed in the second period.

Sub 1 - Curtis Jones (replaced Mac Allister) - 8

Added the composure and nous that the engine room was crying out for. Also won the free-kick for Szoboszlai’s opener. Changed the game.

Sub 2 - Joe Gomez (replaced Konate) - 8

Got in the way of everything when having to come off the bench late.

Sub 3 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Ekitike) - 7

Showed some good touches and had a late effort deflected.

Sub 4 - Wataru Endo (replaced Wirtz) - N/A