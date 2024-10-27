Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool twice battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against fellow Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Reds struggled for large periods, particularly in the first half, but goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah either side of the interval ensured the spoils were shared. It was Arne Slot’s side’s biggest test of the season so far and they managed to come away from the capital with a point.

Arsenal got off to the perfect start when Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just nine minutes. The Gunners captain latched on to a long ball and skipped beyond Andy Robertson before firing into the near corner.

However, Liverpool were level 10 minutes later through captain Virgil van Dijk. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner was flicked on by Luis Diaz and Van Dijk’s stooping header found the back of the net.

But for the remainder of the first half, Arsenal were dominant. They deservedly retook the lead in the 43rd minute when Declan Rice’s free-kick was met by Mikel Merino’s bullet header.

Liverpool improved in the second half although struggled to create any clear-cut chances. But in the 81st minute, they finally mustered a golden opportunity which they took when Darwin Nunez picked out Salah, who coolly finished beyond Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

The Gunners had a goal disallowed in the dying embers as Kai Havertz was adjudged to have committed a foul. In truth, it would have been Liverpool who were the happier at the full-time whistle, with the visitors staying four points above Arsenal in the table and moving one behind leaders Manchester City.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6

Little chance with either of Arsenal’s goals in the first half and was consistently forced to go long with the ball at his feet. Didn’t have to make a save until the 88th minute when he clung on to Gabriel Jesus’ effort.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Whipped in the corner for Liverpool’s equaliser. Didn’t contribute much from an attacking sense other than a late cross for Mac Allister’s header. Tested against Martinelli defensively after the break before playing a perfectly-weighted long ball that would engineer the Reds’ second goal.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Correctly survived a penalty appeal in the first half when winning the ball from Martinelli. Gamely stuck to his task after the interval as he constantly got across to thwart Martinelli.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Became the boo boy after a fracas with Kai Havertz early on. Silenced the home fans with his equaliser, though, and did win plenty that was thrown his way. Monstrous.

Andy Robertson - 5

Caught flat-footed by the ball over the top and then skinned by Saka for Arsenal’s opener. Struggled to shackle the Gunners captain in the first half. Put one decent cross into the box in the second half before being subbed in the 63rd minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Had a couple of moments on the half-turn but was otherwise quiet in the opening period. Improved in the second period but still short of what he’s shown in recent weeks.

Alexis Mac Allister - 5

Couldn’t get to grips of the game in the first half and was booked before forcing a save out of David Raya with a header. Subbed in the 63rd minute.

Curtis Jones - 6

Tried to make a couple of runs from deep but wasn’t picked out and didn’t impact things on the ball. More involved after the interval and was so efficient on the ball and made a big block in the closing stages from Gabriel Jesus. However miscued clearance put Liverpool under pressure and only a foul by Havertz denied the hosts a winner. Subbed in the 92nd minute.

Mo Salah - 7

Flashed one shot wide in the first half but was subdued, although better than Liverpool’s other two forwards. Saw more of the ball after the break and was the Reds’ most threatening player by a long way before snaffling home the equaliser.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Didn’t provide the focal point Liverpool needed in the first half. Stayed higher up the pitch after the break and got his reward when getting beyond the Arsenal defence and teeing-up Salah’s equaliser.

Luis Diaz - 5

Flicked on at the near post for the equaliser but barely got anything out of makeshift Arsenal right-back Thomas Partey in the first half - and daftly gave away the free-kick for the second goal. Finally wriggled his way beyond Partey in the second period but couldn’t get a cross into the box. Subbed in the 63rd minute.

Sub 1 - Kostas Tsimikas (replaced Robertson) - 6

Provided more of an outlet down the left.

Sub 2 - Dominik Szoboszlai (replaced Mac Allister) - 6

Added more energy in the middle of the park.

Sub 3 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Diaz) - 6

Got up and down the pitch.

Sub 4 - Wataru Endo (replaced Jones) - N/A