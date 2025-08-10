Players of Liverpool look dejected following the team's defeat in the penalty shoot out during the 2025 FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the penalty shootout loss against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Liverpool raised the curtain on the 2025-26 campaign with a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley.

The Premier League champions shared a 2-2 draw with the FA Cup holders. Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong both netted on their respective Reds debuts, but Arne Slot’s side were twice pegged back by the Eagles. And it was Palace who held their nerve in the shootout as they earned a 3-2 triumph to claim the Community Shield for the first time in their history.

Liverpool made the perfect start, with Ekitike scoring less than four minutes into his bow. The France under-21 international was fed in by £100 million record signing Florian Wirtz, also making his official debut, and nestled a shot into the far corner.

However, Palace were given a gilt-edged chance to equalise when Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk made a rare error as he felled Ismaila Sarr in his own box. Referee Chris Kavanagh immediately awarded the Eagles a penalty, with Jean-Philippe Mateta keeping his cool to send Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker the wrong way.

But Liverpool restored their advantage four minutes later, with another new boy on the scoresheet. Frimpong got his intended cross wrong, but the ball caught Palace stopper Dean Henderson off his line and found the far corner.

Slot’s troops should have had a two-goal cushion just seconds into the second period when Milos Kerkez stood up a cross on a plate for Ekitike, who headed wide. The £79 million arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt then missed another opportunity seven minutes later.

Palace started to get on top and Alisson had to produce a fine save to deny Eberechi Eze. However, Oliver Glasner’s men were level in the 77th minute when Liverpool gave the ball away cheaply and Sarr took full advantage.

It meant that the encounter went to a penalty shootout, although Palace substitute Justin Devenny angled an effort just wide with virtually the last kick of the game.

Mo Salah and Alexis Mac Allister missed Liverpool’s first two spot-kicks before Harvey Elliott also failed to convert. While Palace missed two penalties of their own, it was Devenny who stepped up to net and earn Palace the silverware.

Although Slot will not be too disheartened, it underlined that there are things for Liverpool to still work on as they begin their Premier League title defence against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 8

Made a really good stop when off his line to deny Mateta moments before the penalty was awarded and otherwise untroubled in the first half. Made a superb save to deny Eze but no chance with Sarr’s equaliser. Made one good save in the shootout.

Jeremie Frimpong - 8

The Dutchman might be the first to admit that he was trying to pick out a team-mate when scoring but he was rewarded for standing up Tyrick Mitchell. Offered an outlet throughout the first half and made an important tackle. Got in the way of an Eze shot after the break and asked to put the brakes on rather than bomb forward.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Had to make a couple of tactical fouls which resulted in a booking but was generally sound in the first half. Dug in after the break, managing to stop Eze in his tracks for what would have been a golden chance.

Virgil van Dijk - 5

Unusually sloppy challenge gifted Palace the chance to equalise but played a couple of raking passes in the first half. Then caught ball-watching for Sarr’s goal.

Milos Kerkez - 7

Showed good footwork in the build-up for the opening goal and went on a couple of runs but Palace had joy down his flank.Stood up the cross for Ekitike’s chance after the break and got in the way of a Sarr shot when the game was level and then picked out Salah for a chance that should have come to more.

Curtis Jones - 5

Some nice touches but couldn’t really get into the first half, although did help cover Frimpong when he bombed forward. Helped crowd out Eze when he was put through in the second half and subbed in the 71st minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Crossfield pass was a peach for Frimpong which led to Liverpool’s second goal. However, played a couple of loose passes in the second half, with one almost being punished by Eze. Pushed further forward after the first batch of substitutes and had a late effort easily saved. Finished his penalty with aplomb, to his credit but needed more.

Mo Salah - 4

Involved in some good moments in the first half without really impacting Palace. Couldn’t really get going in the second period, with one cross-cum-shot blocked and then having his first real chance comfortably saved. Booked for a tactical foul on Eze late on. Fired a woeful penalty over the bar when first up in the shootout.

Florian Wirtz - 7

Claimed the assist for Ekitike’s opener with a well-weighted pass and showed good control in tight spaces in the first half before being booked for kicking the ball away. Played some really clever passes in the second period and crossed for an Ekitike chance but should have done better with one effort he blazed over. Subbed in the 84th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Had some good openings but was wasteful on occasions in the first half. Caused a problem in the box before Ekitike’s shot but too weak when trying to hold the ball up, which led to the turnover for Palace’s equaliser. Scored his penalty.

Hugo Ekitike - 8

Looked sharp from the outset and took his goal magnificently. Gave Palace’s defence plenty to think about in the first half. Should have buried his chance seconds into the second period and may be disappointed he didn’t hit the target with another opportunity. Subbed in the 71st minute.

Sub 1 - Wataru Endo (replaced Jones) - 6

Put himself about.

Sub 2 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Ekitike) - 5

Added a bit more control but one poor pass was almost punished. Penalty read like a book in the shootout.

Sub 3 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Wirtz) - N/A

Missed his penalty.

Sub 4 - Andy Robertson (replaced Kerkez) - N/A