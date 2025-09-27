Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool got a taste of their own medicine as they conceded a stoppage-time goal to condemn them to their first loss of the Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace.

The Reds suffered a 2-1 loss at Selhurst Park and, in truth, it was what they deserved. Federico Chiesa thought he had come off the bench to rescue an equaliser in the 87th minute. But Eddie Nketiah struck for Palace in the seventh minute of added time to send Arne Slot’s champions back to Merseyside empty-handed.

The visitors were lacklustre in the opening 45 minutes and Palace’s wastefulness in the final third almost cost them a victory they were worthy of.

Match report

Liverpool made a woeful start and were behind within nine minutes. Ryan Gravenberch inadvertently headed a Palace corner back across his own goal and there was Ismaila Sarr to crash home from close range.

Two minutes later, the Eagles’ profligacy cost them a two-goal advantage. Reds defender Ibrahima Konate lost possession cheaply and the ball was worked to Yeremy Pino but his poor finish allowed visiting goalkeeper Alisson Becker to save.

It was Alisson’s counterpart Dean Henderson who produced a heroic stop on 19 minutes when tipping Gravenberch’s shot onto the post.

And Liverpool were again put on back foot, with Alisson having to make another pair of saves from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daniel Munoz.

Konate had a chance to atone for a disastrous first-half performance in the 38th minute when he found space at a corner but headed wide.

Mateta ran amok throughout the opening 45 minutes and in stoppage-time, he went agonisingly close when he curled a shot against the post with Alisson beaten.

Liverpool did improve after the break, with substitute Cody Gakpo flying a shot wide. Then on 60 minutes, Florian Wirtz spurned a golden chance to break his goal duck when he was picked out by Dominik Szoboszlai but the £100 million signing hit his effort straight at Henderson.

Then £125 million record signing Alexander Isak had a chance of his own when he cut into the box but flashed wide of the far post.

It appeared that Liverpool would slip to their first loss of the campaign and Slot could have had few complaints. But they have developed a penchant for late goals and did so for a fifth time in just six Premier League fixtures. Chiesa profited on Palace defender Chris Richards’ poor clearance and smashed home.

Yet there was more late drama in the seventh minute of added-time when Liverpool failed to deal with a set-piece and the ball fell to Nketiah at the back post to keep his composure and beat Alisson.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7

No chance with the opening goal and Liverpool had him to thank at half-time by making three big saves to keep the scoreline down. No chance with Nketiah’s strike.

Conor Bradley - 5

Waited for the ball which allowed Palace to counter and win the corner for the opener. Sloppy in the first half but did try to make things happen. Hooked at half-time

Ibrahima Konate - 3

Bullied by Mateta in the first half, careless in possession that gifted Palace two chances and booked. Should have done better with his header that went wide but did play a decent ball over the top for Salah. More assured after the break in fairness but subbed in the 74th minute as Liverpool pushed for an equaliser.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Helpless to Palace’s persistent pressure on Liverpool’s goal in the first half but won his aerial duels. Marshalled the defence in the second period.

Milos Kerkez - 4

Far too safe in possession in the first half but didn’t have anyone in front of him due to Wirtz’s role. Improved marginally after the break.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5

Got his header all wrong that gave Sarr an easy finish to open the scoring. Forced a good save out of Henderson and although he was afforded little time on the ball, he tried to get things going. Moved to centre-back in the closing stages and put in the cross that led to

Alexis Mac Allister - 3

A passenger in the first half and got completely sold by Adam Wharton that teed-up Mateta’s chance that struck the post. A little better after the break as he slipped in the pass for Isak but still so short of his best. Subbed i the 65th minute.

Mo Salah - 3

Gave the ball away cheaply a couple of times and easily shackled in the first half. Stayed on the periphery in thr second half before prodding over a snapshot

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Worked hard in the first half but was wasteful on the ball. Moved to right back in the second period and crossed for Wirtz’s big chance, but should have pulled the trigger when picked out in space.

Florian Wirtz - 3

So far off the pace despite being given a licence to roam in the first half. Got better after the break but had to take his chance. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Alexander Isak - 5

Had a half chance when forced wide but that was it in the first half. Jinked his way into the box in the second half but couldn’t find the target - although he might have been too honest after seemingly being fouled. Subbed in the 85th minute.

Sub 1 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Bradley) - 6

Gave Liverpool more of a threat

Sub 2 - Curtis Jones (replaced Mac Allister) - 7

Offered more craft on the ball.

Sub 3 - Jeremie Frimpong (replaced Konate) - 5

So careless on the ball.

Sub 4 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Wirtz) - 7

Booked just minutes after his introduction for a late foul. Curled a shot narrowly wide before firing home with aplomb.