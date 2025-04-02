Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 victory against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Liverpool took another step closer to being crowned Premier League champions as they edged the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds earned a 1-0 victory at Anfield, with Diogo Jota’s second-half strike proving decisive. However, the encounter could have been so different had Beto bagged for Everton in the opening period as David Moyes’ wait for a win at Anfield continues - and Arne Slot’s side find themselves 12 points clear at the summit of the table once again.

Match report

Liverpool started on the front foot, with Diogo Jota having a shot blocked and Dominik Szoboszlai flashing a free-kick wide.

But Everton had the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute when Beto latched on to a long ball from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford - but narrowly strayed offside.

Liverpool’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Mo Salah on 27 minutes when he was picked out by Luis Diaz but the Egypt international’s header was down the throat of Pickford.

Then in the 33rd minute, the Toffees were in disbelief they did not take the lead. Beto caused havoc again and his shot beat home keeper Caoimhin Kelleher - but saw his effort cannon off the post.

Liverpool had more zip about them after the interval, with Ryan Gravenberch’s shot from outside the box forcing a save out of Pickford. Then in the 57th minute the deadlock was finally broken when Jota wriggled into the box before his low shot beat Pickford.

That proved enough for Slot’s men, although they may be disappointed not to have added a second when Luis Diaz could not round off a sweeping move. But it proved enough as Liverpool restored a 12-point gap at the top of the Premier League with eight games remaining this season - as the silverware moved closer to returning to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Liverpool player ratings

Coaimhin Kelleher - 6

Didn’t have a save to make but would have been so glad to see Beto’s shot cannon off the post. Tipped away a corner in the second period and distribution was good.

Curtis Jones - 8

Made a few important tackles in the first half and contributed going forward. Used the ball superbly after the break and made a vital clearance in stoppage-time. An absolute joy to watch out operating as a makeshift full-back.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Won a lot in the air but never looked comfortable. Had a couple of shaky moments after the break.

Virgil van Dijk - 5

Got away with allowing the ball to bounce for Beto’s disallowed goal when the offside flag was raised and was then all over the place for the Everton striker’s shot that hit the woodwork. Solid in the second half, to be fair.

Andy Robertson - 6

Generally made the right decisions in the first half bar opting to shoot towards the end when he should have got his head up. Played some decent balls in behind the Everton defence after the break.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Put one good cross into the box and had a deflected effort saved in the first half but Liverpool needed more. Performance pepped up after the interval with his shot saved by Pickford and pass contributed to the opener.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6

On the end of a ferocious James Tarkowski tackle that was checked by VAR for a red card. Moved the ball but didn’t look like penetrating the Everton defence. Improved after the break, though, and showed more of the intelligence that was required.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Huffed and puffed throughout the first half and couldn’t hit the target with a free-kick in a dangerous area. Was more of a willing runner in the second period.

Mo Salah - 5

Will be disappointed with his only chance that sailed into the arms of Pickford. Did play a couple of clever early passes but couldn’t impact things. Spent a lot of the second period on the periphery. Subbed late on.

Diogo Jota - 7

Looked livelier than he has for a while in the first half peeling off the Everton defence and had one effort blocked. Had an effort saved when offside before showing excellent nous to break the deadlock when sitting Pickford down before finding the net. Subbed in the 75th minute.

Luis Diaz - 7

Liverpool’s chief threat in the first half as he was in constant one-on-ones with Jake O’Brien and always tried to make things happen. Didn’t see as much of the ball after the break but displayed bravery when he did. However, will be frustrated he didn’t take his late chance. Subbed in the 86th minute.

Sub 1 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Jota) - 6

Played off he shoulder of the Everton defence during his cameo and was harshly booked having taken out Pickford.

Sub 2 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Diaz) - N/A