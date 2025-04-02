When Liverpool can mathematically win the Premier League title after Everton victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton means they are closer to claiming the Premier League crown.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have taken another step towards the Premier League title.

A 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby restored the Reds’ advantage at the summit of the table to 12 points. With eight matches remaining, the silverware is very much Arne Slot’s to lose. The Liverpool head coach will not say that yet but it’s what even the most pessimistic Kopites will be thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters will not want to miss when the Reds secure the crown for the 20th time in the club’s history. They’ll be hoping that second-placed Arsenal slip-up in the meantime. However, as things stand, we have to go by the maths and the scenario that the Gunners will drop no further points.

If that is the case then Liverpool need 13 more points to officially be champions - which works out at four wins and one draw. As a result, the earliest date could be the trip to Chelsea on Sunday 4 May.

Liverpool travel to Fulham on Sunday before facing West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday 13 April. The Reds travel to Leicester City a week later and then host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 27 April. If Slot’s troops are perfect to that point then they will head to Stamford Bridge needing just a draw to seal the crown.

Speaking after the Everton win, captain Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): "Everyone wants to be in our position. Now we have to keep going and keep the same mentality as we have been doing all season. We have to keep going. We have a tough one again in London on Sunday [against Fulham]."