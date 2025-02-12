Liverpool player ratings from the 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Liverpool missed out on the chance to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they shared a 2-2 draw against Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. The Reds conceded with the final kick of the game when James Tarkowski thundered home at the back post.

Beto opened the scoring for the home side but Liverpool equalised through Alexis Mac Allister before Mo Salah settled matters in the second period. In truth, Arne Slot’s side were second-best for much of the contest and when Tarkowski crashed home a volley in stoppage-time, it was more than deserved for the hosts.

Match report

There was a white-hot atmosphere inside Goodison - and the home faithful were sent into ecstasy with the first chance of the game. Jarrad Brantwaite’s swift free-kick caught Liverpool’s defence on their toes and the ball was slipped into Beto, who kept his cool to finish beyond Alisson Becker.

But the Blues’ lead lasted just five minutes with Liverpool equalising with their first attempt on goal. Mo Salah whipped in a cross that found Mac Allister, who steered a header into the far corner.

There was little way of goalmouth action for the remainder of the first half until stoppage-time when Dominik Szoboszlai’s low shot was parried by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski got back to repel Luis Diaz from close range.

It was Everton who had much the better opportunities in the second period, with Abdoulaye Doucoure spurning two golden chances and Jarrad Branthwaite having a goal ruled out for offside. And in the 73rd minute, the Toffees were punished. Curtis Jones’ goalbound shot was cleared by Branthwaite but the ball fell to Salah, who controlled well before prodding home.

Salah had a chance to increase the advantage shortly after but Pickford made a fine save. There was a nervy ending as Everton tried to snatch a point - and that they did. Tarkowski sauntered up from defence and the ball fell to him at the back post - which he smashed into the top corner.

That was pretty much the last kick and a melee between both teams broke out at full-time. Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and head coach Arne Slot were sent-off as was Everton’s Doucoure.

A point was a fair result but Liverpool will rue they didn’t hold on for all three points - but they are now seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6

Little chance with the opening goal. Didn’t have a lot to do otherwise in the first half except for tipping away a cross. Came for a couple of crosses in the second period but couldn’t do anything about Tarkowski’s strike.

Conor Bradley - 4

Seemed to get caught up in the atmosphere committing a couple of fouls in the first half and was booked. Everton were incensed when he brought down the breaking Abdoulaye Doucoure and wanted Bradley sent off. It was no surprise he was brought off shortly after.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Caught out by the early free-kick for the opening goal but was solid for the rest of the first half. Made an important block early in the second period

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Won pretty much everything that came his way in the first half. Similar in the second half.

Andy Robertson - 5

Never seemed to settle in the first half and picked up a daft booking for kicking the ball away. Didn’t have too much to do in the second period before being subbed in the 69th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5

Efficient on the ball in the first half but couldn’t penetrate Everton’s defence. Didn’t get going in the second half, though, and was subbed in the 61st minute.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Liverpool’s best player in the opening 45 minutes. Was good on the ball, nicked possession several times and took his goal well. He was booked for a late challenge, though. Continued to keep things ticking in the second period. An intelligent performance.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Far too peripheral for much of the first half before his late shot and was lucky to have not been booked for his foul on Iliman Ndiaye. Harried the Everton defence after the break,

Mo Salah - 7

Cross engineered the equaliser but didn’t see the ball enough in the first half. Hardly had a kick in the second half but came up with the goods yet again when it mattered.

Luis Diaz - 4

Constantly crowded out by Everton’s defence in the first half and may be disappointed he didn’t snaffle Szoboszlai’s saved effort. Did win the foul which led to Idrissa Gana Gueye’s booking, though. Finally got a chance to run at the Everton defence in the second half but was too greedy and ended up committing a foul rather than keeping the ball. Subbed late on.

Cody Gakpo - 4

Struggled to make an impact in the first half and never had a chance to run at Everton’s defence. Got bullied off the ball by Jake O’Brien on one occasion in the second period and it wasn’t a surprise when he was subbed in the 69th minute after his quietest game for a while.

Sub 1 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (replaced Bradley) - 5

Played some good balls in behind Everton’s defence but had to get closer to stop the cross for the equaliser.

Sub 2 - Curtis Jones (replaced Gravenberch) - 5

Immediately pepped Liverpool up albeit then being booked. Shot appeared to be heading into the far corner before Branthwaite’s intervention but Salah was on hand to finish off. Then was sent off after the game for his part in the melee.

Sub 3 - Kostas Tsimikas (replaced Robertson) - N/A

Sub 4 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Gakpo) - N/A

Played the pass for Jones which led to the winner.

Sub 5 - Diogo Jota - (replaced Diaz) - N/A