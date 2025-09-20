Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Mohamed Salah during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 victory against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to their Premier League title defence as they delivered a 2-1 victory over Everton in the 247th Merseyside derby at Anfield.

First-half goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike were enough for the Reds to retain the city’s bragging rights. Idrissa Gana Gueye’s fine finish gave Everton a lifeline but Arne Slot’s side held out and did not need a late goal for the first time to triumph this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool vs Everton match report

Liverpool started the game brightly and got their reward in the 10th minute when Mo Salah picked out the penetrative run of Gravenberch and he deftly finished into the far corner.

Salah had his own chance to double the lead six minutes later but he curled a shot over the crossbar.

Everton created their first opportunity on 27 minutes but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could not steer a left-footed effort on target. And within two minutes, Liverpool had their second through another fine move. This time, Gravenberch turned provided when he slipped a pass into Ekitike, who kept his cool to finish through the legs of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, the Toffees did reduce the arrears in the 58th minute when Iliman Ndiaye teed-up Gueye for finish with aplomb. However, Everton were unable to create any other clear-cut chances, while Liverpool had some threatening moments but also did not truly test Pickford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that Liverpool have won all five league games so far, putting early pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of their meeting tomorrow. Everton, meanwhile, lost for the first time since the opening day of the campaign at Leeds United.

Liverpool player ratings vs Everton

Alisson Becker - 7

Misplaced pass gave Everton a rare chance but got off his line several times in the first half and comfortably saved a Gueye shot. Not a chance with Gueye’s goal but claimed everything else.

Conor Bradley - 7

Defended with aggression against Jack Grealish in the first half but committed a couple of fouls. Continued to duel with Grealish after the break and maybe gave the Everton winger a bit too much room to cross for Everton’s goal.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Easily quelled Beto in the first half, with the highlight when getting across to concede a corner with the Everton striker lurking. Dominant aerially in the second half and had a headed effort on goal that was blocked.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swatted away everything that came near him. The same in ther second half.

Milos Kerkez - 8

Excellent in the first half as he played with positivity on the ball, causing Iliman Ndiaye to be booked, and didn’t put a foot wrong defensively. Continued to catch the eye after the break. Won a couple of big headers at the back post.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Majestic in the first half as he took his goal superbly then played the perfect ball for Ekitike. Not as involved after the interval but was still decent.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6

Battled away in the first half and kept things simple. But started giving the ball away too easily after the break, losing possession that led to Gueye’s strike. Subbed in the 61st minute.

Mo Salah - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trademark pass engineered the opening goal while his hold-up play was very good in the first half. May be disappointed he didn’t do better when picked out by Gakpo after the break but continued to be a threat on the shoulder.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Gave energy in the first half and posed a threat. Booked in the second half for stopping an Everton attack and flew a free-kick over the bar.

Cody Gakpo - 5

Worked hard in the first half but didn’t take advantage of good moments in the first half and becoming too predictable. Did play a good ball over the top for Salah in the second period before being subbed in the 61st minute.

Hugo Ekitike - 8

Gave Liverpool a focal point throughout the first half as he harassed the Everton defence and got his reward. Continued to work hard after the break and subbed in the 67th minute.

Sub 1 - Florian Wirtz (replaced Gakpo) - 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should have shot first time when presented with a decent chance rather than cutting back and booked for a foul after being dispossessed.

Sub 2 Curtis Jones (replaced Mac Allister) - 7

Oozed control and calmness during his cameo.

Sub 3 - Alexander Isak (replaced Ekitike) - 6

Pilfered Ndiaye off the ball to start a counter and gave Everton’s defence something to think about.