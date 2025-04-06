Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool suffered their first away defeat of the Premier League season as they slipped to a 3-2 loss at the hands of Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz were on target for the Reds but they were ultimately punished by conceding three goals with 14 first-half minutes. Arne Slot’s side missed a chance to go 14 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table and move closer to securing the title - as they lost for only the second time in the top flight this term.

Liverpool took the lead with the first chance of the game in the 14th minute when Mac Allister drove at the Fulham defence before arrowing a shot from outside of the box into the far corner.

But the Reds were left shellshocked and conceded three goals within a 14-minute period. The Cottagers equalised on 23 minutes through Ryan Sessegnon’s emphatic volley. Marco Silva’s hosts then took the lead nine minutes later when Reds defender Andy Robertson’s misplaced pass across goal was subsequently punished by Alex Iwobi.

Then Fulham were in dreamland eight minute before the break, with Rodrigo Muniz easily turning Virgil van Dijk before firing through the legs of visiting goalkeeper Coaimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool needed to improve markedly after the interval and spurned a big chance in the 48th minute when Mo Salah slipped in Diogo Jota but he was thwarted by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno. On 64 minutes, Salah had his first sight on goal when picked out by Diaz but blazed over the bar.

Liverpool were probing and did give themselves a glimmer of hope with 18 minutes remaining when Conor Bradley played in fellow substitute Diaz, who kept his composure to finish.

The Reds did push for an equaliser, with Harvey Elliott rattling the woodwork and Federico Chiesa having an effort saved. But Slot’s men were unable to engineer another clear opening and they travel back to Merseyside empty-handed for the first time in the league since the Dutchman took charge.

Liverpool player ratings

Coaimhin Kelleher - 5

Little chance with Fulham’s first two goals and made a good save from Iwobi but will be disappointed Muniz’s effort went through his legs. Made one decent stop after the break.

Curtis Jones - 5

Caught in two minds when trying to defend the cross that lead to Sessengnon’s equaliser. Otherwise did as well as expected in the first half but had a tough time trying to shackle Iwobi and Antonee Robinson. Moved into midfield midway through the second half and played his part in Diaz’s goal before having a header comfortably saved.

Ibrahima Konate - 4

Got away with a major error when pipped by Pereira inside the Liverpool box with the game was goalless and skewed another clearance out for a corner in the first half. Made one good tackle early in the second period which led to Jota’s chance before being substituted in the 67th minute.

Virgil van Dijk - 5

Had to do better for Muniz’s goal, allowing the Fulham striker to get on the wrong side. Did well in the closing stages when Liverpool were pushing.

Andy Robertson - 4

Made a good tackle inside his own box but played a criminal ball that was punished by Fulham for the second goal. Did OK in the second period before being withdrawn.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Played his part in Liverpool’s opener and tried to at least play football in the middle of the park in the first half despite not everything coming off. Moved into defence in the bid for an equaliser and tried to make things happen as per usual.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6

Broke the deadlock with a magnificent finish and was probably the pick of the bunch in the first half with his passing. Kept things ticking after the break.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 3

Wasteful on the ball several times in the first half and didn’t do anything in the final third. Trickled a volley wide with his last kick when substituted in the 55th minute.

Mo Salah - 4

Pretty much anonymous throughout the first half and didn’t provide the defensive support needed. Played in Jota for his chance but had to do better when picked out by Diaz at the back stick. Far too quiet throughout.

Diogo Jota - 4

Had one half-chance when crowded out and otherwise isolated in the first half. Failed to take his only chance early in the game before being subbed in the 67th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 4

Played one clever through ball in the first half to release Robertson but still looks short of fitness. Put in one cross after the break but not a surprise he was substituted in the 55th minute.

Sub 1 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Szoboszlai) - 5

Skied one shot wide and then struck the woodwork. Had to do better with a late opportunity to equalise.

Sub 2 - Luis Diaz (replaced Gakpo) - 7

Pepped Liverpool up from the moment he came on. Took his goal well and should have had an assist when picking out Salah.

Sub 3 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Jota) - 4

Barely did anything during his cameo.

Sub 4 - Conor Bradley (replaced Konate) - 6

Added more thrust and got himself an assist for Diaz’s goal. But had to do

Sub 5 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Robertson) - N/A

May be disappointed he couldn’t find the corner with his late chance.