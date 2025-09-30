Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Liverpool delivered another listless performance as they sank to a 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League at RAMS Park.

The Reds were poor yet again and sank to successive defeats in all competitions for just the second time of Arne Slot’s tenure. The Premier League champions created a dearth of clear-cut chances against their Turkish counterparts and showed vulnerabilities in defence again. To compound their misery, Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike were forced off injured.

Match report

Galatasaray gave Liverpool a major scare inside two minutes when Baris Alper Yilmaz but Alisson Becker made a fine save.

On 14 minutes, the Reds should have taken the lead when Hugo Ekitike was slipped in but was dispossessed by home goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır and Cody Gakpo’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

And within 23 seconds, Galatasaray were awarded a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock. Dominik Szoboszlai’s flailing arm caught Yilmaz inside the Liverpool box and a penalty was awarded. Victor Osimhen stepped up and beat Alisson.

Liverpool created some opportunities to level before the break, with Florian Wirtz having a shot saved and Ibrahima Konate heading wide but they continued to look vulnerable.

The Reds continued to struggle after the break and Osimhen was gifted a chance from Ibrahima Konate’s sloppy pass but Alisson saved - although injured himself in the process.

With two minutes remaining, the visitors thought they had a chance to equalise from the penalty spot as Konate was deemed to have been fouled inside the Galatasaray box. However, VAR check viewed the challenge fair and the decision was overturned.

In truth, a share of the spoils would have been unjust like it would have been at Crystal Palace last weekend. Liverpool have yet to get going this season despite topping the Premier League and now turn their attention to a trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7

Came to Liverpool’s rescue yet again early on but beaten by Osimhen from the penalty spot. Kept out Osimhen after the break but injured himself in the process.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Got beat early on for Gala’s opening chance and daftly left his arm out to gift the hosts a penalty. Never looked fully comfortable as a full-back, in truth, and was better when moved into midfield.

Ibrahima Konate - 5

Should have glanced his headed chance rather than going for power in the first half and din’t look entirely comfortable at times. Played a criminally poor pass that gifted Osimhen a chance and subsequently caused Alisson’s injury.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Played a few eye-catching long balls in the first half. Didn’t do anything wrong after the break.

Milos Kerkez - 4

Failed to pick out a team-mate with a couple of crossing opportunities. Didn’t contribute after the break.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5

Couldn’t get going in the first half, summed up by losing the ball in stoppage-time and conceding a free-kick on the edge of his own box which he was booked for. Subbed in the 62nd minute.

Curtis Jones - 7

Had some decent touches and probably one of the better Liverpool players of the first half. Made a sensational tackle on Osimhen early in the second half.

Jeremie Frimpong - 5

Saw a fair bit of the ball in decent areas before the break but was mainly wasteful. Put Galatasaray early in the second half that forced an effort but that was about it. Subbed in the 62nd minute.

Florian Wirtz - 5

Showed some glimpses of his quality but looked off it again. Switched to the left midway through the second half and whipped in one fine cross that Conor Bradley should have made more of.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Couldn’t have done much else with his improvised effort that was cleared off the line. Had some other moments in the first half. Didn’t do much in the second half before being subbed in the 62nd minute.

Hugo Ekitike - 5

Started the game superbly but had to take his chance when played through and then gradually faded before half-time. Lost the ball cheaply on one occasion after the break and was then forced off with injury.

Sub 1 - Giorgi Mamardashvili (replaced Alisson) - 6

Didn’t have much to do.

Sub 2 - Conor Bradley (replaced Frimpong) - 5

Should have done better when picked out by Wirtz but headed wide and then booked within 11 minutes of coming on.

Sub 3 - Mo Salah (replaced Gravenberch) - 5

Tried to make things happen, to his credit, but short of quality.

Sub 4 - Alexander Isak (replaced Gakpo) - 5

Had one early chance but otherwise starved of service.

Sub 5 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Ekitike) - 5

Flew one shot wide.