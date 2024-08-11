Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Las Palmas at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 0-0 draw against Las Palmas at Anfield.

Liverpool’s final pre-season friendly ended in a 0-0 draw against Las Palmas in a behind-closed-doors affair at Anfield.

After a completely different team defeated Sevilla 4-1 earlier in the afternoon, the second encounter was a largely subdued affair. There was a return to injury for Andy Robertson, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo also making their first outings of the summer after their international exploits. But it was a game that produced a dearth of chances, with Arne Slot’s side frustrated by their La Liga visitors.

The opening stages were fairly cagey before Cody Gakpo was picked out inside space in the 16th minute but couldn’t get enough purchase on his shot. Two minutes later, Liverpool had the ball in the back of the net through Darwin Nunez but he was ruled offside.

On 22 minutes, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a smart stop at the back post to thwart Alex Suarez’s effort. In truth, there was little in the way of goalmouth action, with Nunez having a well easily held by visiting keeper Jasper Cillessen seven minutes before the interval.

The game marginally improved in the second half, with Nunez having a shot easily kept out in the 53rd minute. Five minutes later, Andy Robertson smashed the woodwork but the offside flag was up anyway.

Ben Doak must have thought he’d bagged with 17 minutes remaining when he cut inside and fired an effort on goal, but team-mate Tyler Morton got in the way. Doak came alive for a period and slipped in Conor Bradley but his shot was saved from an acute angle.

In the dying embers, Las Palmas threatened a late winner when Ivan Gil found himself in acres of space but could not convert. Now after seeing the majority of his troops in action over the two games, Slot now turns his attention Liverpool’s 2024-25 Premier League opener at Ipswich Town next week. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7

Made a good save in the first half to keep the score level. Made a comfortable stop in the second period but was confident with the ball at his feet.

Conor Bradley - 6

Burst forward on several occasions to threaten Las Palmas in the first period. May be disappointed he couldn’t convert his chance in the second half and got slightly caught on his toes for Las Palmas’ late chance.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Made one important clearance and another fine sliding tackle in the first half. Got a crucial touch on a cross in the second period. Monstrous throughout and has given Slot something to think about for the opening Premier League fixture.

Nat Phillips - 7

A couple of stray passes but dominant in the air in the first half. Required treatment for a cut to his head in the second period before being subbed in the 67th minute.

Andy Robertson - 7

Had a nervy moment when he headed a cross onto his own bar but sound otherwise in the first half. Got on the overlap several times in the second half and hit the woodwork before being subbed in the 60th minute. An encouraging return from injury.

Wataru Endo - 6

Didn’t look comfortable at times in possession but did thread a fine pass through for Gakpo in the first half. Battled away in the second period.

Curtis Jones - 7

Neat and tidy in the first half without making a serious impact. Took far more control in the second period with lots of Liverpool’s better play coming through him. Seemed to enjoy that responsibility.

Harvey Elliott - 6

Couldn’t find enough space in the first half to really hurt Las Palmas. Saw more of the ball after the break and spread one fantastic ball out to Doak for a chance.

Ben Doak - 7

Got Las Palmas on the back foot a couple of times in the first half but needed to make better decisions. Continued to test the visitors after the break and arguably looked better when he was switched to the left wing.

Darwin Nunez - 5

Familiarly strayed offside to have a goal disallowed in the first half and couldn’t impact the game as he’d had liked. Had a tame shot saved after the break before being subbed in the 67th minute. Looked rusty given it was his first game back a belated holiday.

Cody Gakpo - 5

Dug one shot into the arms of the goalkeeper. Had a couple of runs in the second half but lacked end product. Subbed in the 67th minute. Similar to Nunez, needs to get up to speed.

Sub 1 - Calum Scanlon

Gave a good account of himself in his first senior appearance of the summer.

Sub 2 - Amara Nallo - 6

Sub 3 - Tyler Morton - 6

Sub 4 - Harvey Blair - 6