Liverpool player ratings from the 3-1 victory against Leicester in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool stretched seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League as they earned a 3-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds had to battle from behind against the struggling Foxes, with Cody Gakpo equalising on the stroke of half-time before Curtis Jones and Mo Salah gave Kopites more festive cheer. Arne Slot’s side profited on second-placed Chelsea losing to Fulham earlier in the afternoon as they earned a final home triumph of 2024.

Liverpool went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the fourth minute but Mo Salah was denied at the back post. Two minutes later, the Reds found themselves behind when Jordan Ayew was afforded too much space in the box to shoot and his effort took a deflection off Virgil van Dijk and found the bottom corner.

That came as a shock to the home crowd but Liverpool did quickly re-establish dominance. In the 12th minute, Andy Robertson whipped in a decent cross but Darwin Nunez steered a header wide. Then 13 minutes later, Robertson sauntered into the box and got on the end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross but nodded against the post.

The Reds would yet again hit the woodwork on the stroke of half-time when Salah’s curling effort beat visiting goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk but his shot cannoned against the crossbar.

However, Slot’s troops were level before the break when Gakpo cut inside before firing an unstoppable shot into the far corner. Then four minutes into the second period, the comeback was complete. Alexis Mac Allister got to the byline and cut a ball back, with Jones displaying splendid technique to finish first time.

On 62 minutes, Nunez was set free on goal by Salah but saw his shot saved. Six minutes later, Gakpo thought he had increased the advantage when he hammered home a loose ball but Nunez was adjudged to have strayed offside in the build-up.

Yet there would be no late nerves when Salah did seal the three points with eight minutes remaining. He burst at the Foxes’ defence before picking out the far corner which sent Anfield into raptures.

No matter what happens in their final fixture of the year at West Ham, Liverpool will be top of the Premier League. And given there is now a chasm between themselves and Chelsea, the Reds will be expected to remain in the position come May. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6

Little he could do about Leicester’s opening goal but did get off his line well on another occasion to quell an attack. Didn’t have to make a save after the break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Looked to be caught in no man’s land positionally for Leicester’s opener. Saw plenty of the ball in the first half and put some excellent crosses into the box but corners were disappointing. Linked well with Salah in the second period, though, despite not getting as many balls into the area.

Joe Gomez - 7

Largely solid in the first half but picked up a booking. Sound after the break, getting across to cover down the right channel.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Unlucky his attempted block resulted in Leicester’s opener. Otherwise largely untested.

Andy Robertson - 7

Probably gave Ayew too much room to shoot for the opening goal. Did get forward in abundance in the first half, putting in some decent crosses and almost bagged. Booked in the second half and didn’t see as much of the ball. Subbed in the closing stages.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Not as influential as he has been in the first half but was efficient. Similar in the second period and error led to Szoboszlai’s fifth booking of the season - and a suspension. Probably his worst game this season, which says a lot about the lofty standards he has set. Subbed in the closing stages.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8

Kept things ticking in the first half and picked up the assist for Gakpo’s equaliser. Then showed intelligence to produce an overlapping run and cross picked out Jones. So tidy throughout before being subbed in the closing stages.

Curtis Jones - 7

Got into some good positions in the opening period but was hesitant on a couple of occasions. But took his goal magnificently in the second period and played with confidence being withdrawn in the 78th minute.

Mo Salah - 8

Went so close to bagging on two occasions in the first half and gave Leicester plenty to think about when in possession. But constantly asked questions of the Foxes in the second period and deserved his goal. Now on 19 for the season.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Should have done better with a header to equalise and gave the ball away too frequently in the first half. Had one effort well saved in the second period before being subbed in the 78th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 8

Was a threat every time he got the ball in the first half and it was not a surprise he was the one to equalise. Kept putting Leicester on the back foot in the second period and thought he had doubled his tally although got the assist for Salah’s goal.

Sub 1 - Dominik Szoboszlai - N/A

Booked for stopping a Leicester counter and must now serve a suspension.

Sub 2 - Diogo Jota - N/A

More minutes for the Portugal international after injury.

Sub 3 - Wataru Endo - N/A

Helped see the game out.

Sub 4 - Kostas Tsimikas - N/A

Ditto

Sub - Harvey Elliott - N/A