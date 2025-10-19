Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-1 against Man United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool sank to a fourth successive defeat in all competitions as they lost 2-1 to fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

The Premier League champions delivered yet another concerning performance, with fears growing that they will quickly drop out of this season’s title race, having already fallen four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s side displayed their vulnerabilities defensively yet again, conceding after little more than a minute through Bryan Mbuemo. While Cody Gakpo equalised with 12 minutes from full-time, United went ahead once again when Harry Maguire was allowed a free header to hand the visitors their first win at Anfield since 2016.

Liverpool made a nightmare of a start and fell behind after just 63 seconds when Mbuemo was slipped in and fired beyond home goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds had a golden chance to equalise on 21 minutes when Cody Gakpo burst through on goal but his shot struck the woodwork. Both outfits created opportunities afterwards, with Bruno Fernandes flashing wide for United while Alexander Isak had to do better when he found space but had his shot saved by visiting goalkeeper Semme Lemmens in the 35th minute.

Liverpool had openings to restore parity after the break, with Gakpo doing everything right before striking the post again before Mo Salah wasted a good chance at the back stick.

The equaliser did arrive when substitute Federico Chiesa crossed and Gakpo prodded home. But Liverpool’s weakness of defending set-pieces and crosses was again exposed six minutes later, with Maguire given acres of space to head into the far corner.

It condemned Liverpool to fourth straight losses, with the manner of the performance a worry and something Slot must swiftly remedy.

Giorgi Mamardashvili - 5

Perhaps should have got more on Mbuemo’s goal. Made a decent stop from Mason Mount in the first half. Didn’t have a save to make in the second half and given little chance with Maguire’s header.

Conor Bradley - 5

Showed endeavour and was pretty strong defensively in the first half but lacked a bit going forward.Subbed in the 61st minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 5

Should have got tighter to Mbuemo for the opener. Won a lot aerially in the first half and slipped in Isak for his big chance, but United were often happy to allow the centre-back the ball in the first half. Made plenty of blocks in the second half, to his credit.

Virgil van Dijk - 5

Caught strolling when Mbuemo was slipped in for the opener. Headed wide not long afterwards and couldn’t impact the game in possession. Failed to organise Liverpool properly for Maguire’s goal.

Milos Kerkez - 5

Gave away a foul throw early on and just seemed to lack a bit of urgency in the first half. Put in a fine cross that Salah had to do better with after the break but much more is still needed from the £40 million signing.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Beat United’s press several times and probably Liverpool’s best player in the first half. Surprisingly substituted in the 61st minute.

Alexis Mac Allister - 4

Had a shot blocked in the first half but the game bypassed him too much. Flashed an effort wide shortly before being substituted in the 61st minute.

Mo Salah - 4

Played a fine pass that led to Gakpo hitting the post and had a header comfortably saved but otherwise lacked quality in the first half. Wasted a big chance at the back post in the second half and subbed in the 85th minute. His starting position is really coming into question.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Showed his usual energy but didn’t do too much going forward in the first half and didn’t anticipate a cutback from Bradley that could have led to a chance. Dropped into right-back midway through the second half where he helped with the build-up play.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Should have buried his chance that hit the woodwork after doing the hard work. Could well have earned Liverpool a penalty for handball on another day and did try to make things happen. So unlucky to strike the post again in the second half but got himself in the right position to prod home the equaliser. Still, should have equalised for a second time when nodding wide.

Alexander Isak - 4

Had to do so much better with his two chances given the money he has arrived for, especially the second one that was fairly comfortably saved. Barely involved after the break before being substituted in the 73rd minute.

Sub 1 - Curtis Jones (replaced Bradley) - 6

Added more composure in the engine room. Has to be given a run in the team.

Sub 2 - Florian Wirtz (replaced Gravenberch) - 7

Gave Liverpool more of a spark on the ball.

Sub 3 - Hugo Ekitike (replaced Mac Allister) - 7

Have Liverpool so much more thrust and carried a threat every time he had the ball. Played his part in Gakpo’s equaliser and went close to bagging beforehand.

Sub 4 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Isak) - 6.5

Another impact from the bench as he crossed for Gakpo’s goal.

Sub 5 - Jeremie Frimpong (replaced Salah) - 6.5

Attacked his full-back at every chance.