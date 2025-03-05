Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 win against PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool survived an incessant onslaught before earning a smash-and-grab 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

Harvey Elliott came off the bench to net a late winner after Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a plethora of stunning saves at the Parc des Princes. Arne Slot’s side would have felt fortunate - and relieved - to have taken a goalless stalemate into next week’s Anfield encounter given the barrage of pressure they were put under by PSG. But they repelled everything that came their way and took their opening when it came to give them an advantage at the halfway stage of the tie.

Liverpool were made to soak up pressure in abundance in the first half - and would have felt fortunate to have gone into the interval on level terms. PSG thought they had taken the lead in the 20th minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia curled an effort into the far post. However, following a VAR review, the Georgia international strayed narrowly offside.

The Reds were then put under siege and were indebted to goalkeeper Alisson Becker. He made two crucial saves from Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Bacola. Despite being second-best for much of the opening 45 minutes, Liverpool did threaten to break the deadlock just before the break but Mo Salah could not get on the end of a Virgil van Dijk flick-on from a corner.

Liverpool received no let-up in the second period, with Alisson continuing to be busy as he thwarted Kvaratskhelia’s free-kick and made another good stop. And in the 80th minute, Alisson made another stunning save when diving to his left to steer Desire Doue’s shot.

In truth, the Reds probably would have taken a draw after that. They had scarcely threatened scoring but made a rare opportunity counter. Darwin Nunez did well to get his head up and pick out the run of fellow substitute Elliott, who bagged with his first touch to send Liverpool into ecstasy. The goal came against the run of play and left PSG devastated - with Slot’s troops holding the advantage ahead of next week’s affair at Anfield.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 10

Liverpool would have been out of the tie let alone the game in the first half but for his heroics. Made countless saves in the second period to keep Liverpool in it and his long ball engineered Elliott’s strike. Impeccable and the Reds’ saviour.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Skipped past a couple of times in the first half and didn’t do anything with the ball. Improved after the break, though, both in and out of possession.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Made an important early block but survived a VAR review for a possible red card and couldn’t contain PSG in the first half. Got in the way of everything in his way after the break.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Made a huge interception and another block in the first half but awful positioning allowed PSG a big chance and Van Dijk’s blushes were spared by Alisson. But composed himself after the interval and although he was booked, marshalled the defence as required.

Andy Robertson - 7

Played a couple of good early passes but was soon put on the back foot. Had the unenviable task of marking Ousmane Dembele in the second half but did as well as what could have been expected.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Tried to play with positively in the first half, to his credit, despite not everything coming off but should have got closer to Kvaratskhelia for the disallowed goal. However, his levels dropped after the interval and it was not a big surprise when substituted

Alexis Mac Allister - 5

Made to do an awful lot of defending in the first half. Had to keep his shape in the second half and help out

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Couldn’t impact the game in the first half but did make an important block from a Bacola shot. Never stopped running in the second period but lacked quality when it was needed.

Mo Salah - 4

Fed of scraps but was far too wasteful when he did get the ball. Received possession in a couple of threatening positions after the break but was either pocketed by Nuno Mendes or made the wrong decision. In the closing stages, Salah’s meek pass failed to find the run of Darwin Nunez. Subbed in the 86th minute.

Diogo Jota - 5

Was full of running in the first half and had a couple of moments that did threaten PSG. Gave away a daft free-kick in the second period and had to do better on the break before being subbed in the 67th minute.

Luis Diaz - 5

Started with energy down the flank but made too many silly decisions including a foul that gave PSG a dangerous free-kick. Couldn’t get into the game after the break and not a big surprise he was subbed in the 67th minute.

Sub 1 - Curtis Jones - 7

Added more nous in possession and worked so hard.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez - 7

Sent on to try to run beyond the PSG defence. Made a woeful decision not to release Alexander-Arnold on the break but kept his composure to tee-up Elliott for the winner.

Sub 3 - Wataru Endo - 7

Made a couple of pivotal contributions.

Sub 4 - Harvey Elliott - 9

Showed sublime composure to score with his first touch after just 47 seconds on the pitch. A stunning impact.