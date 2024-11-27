Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield on November 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-0 against Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool continued their flawless Champions League record by sweeping aside Real Madrid at a raucous Anfield.

The Reds delivered a 2-0 victory over the current European champions - finally getting revenge for defeats in the 2018 and 2022 finals. Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were on target in the second half as Arne Slot’s sumptuous start as head coach continued in what is his biggest scalp to date.

The game could have been so different had Kylian Mbappe equalised with a penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, although the home side missed a spot-kick over their own when Mo Salah dragged wide. But it was an evening to remember for Kopites who have had so much heartache inflicted on them by Real in recent years.

Liverpool had the first chance in just the fourth minute when Darwin Nunez’s angled shot was well saved by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The rebound was inadvertently steered towards goal by Raul Ascensio but the visiting defender managed to clear off the line.

From the subsequent corner, Luis Diaz dragged a shot off target before dragging another wide five minutes later. It was Liverpool looking more threatening and on 23 minutes, the ball bounced kindly for Nunez but his first-time effort was kept out by the onrushing Courtois.

Uruguay international Nunez continued to be the Reds’ chief goal threat and in the 33rd minute he latched onto Alexis Mac Alllister’s lobbed pass but steered a header just wide of the far post. Diaz, Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones all had efforts that failed to find the target as the opening period ended in a stalemate.

Slot’s troops continued on the front foot after the interval, with Jones displaying quick feet and having a goalbound effort blocked. Then in the 51st minute, Bradley made a late surge into the box and met a cross but his header was superbly saved by Courtois.

However, the Madrid stopper had no answer just a minute later when the Reds took a deserved lead. Mac Allister played a neat one-two with Bradley before digging out a low finish into the far corner which sparked Anfield to erupt in joy.

Yet Liverpool’s lead was threatened to be short lived when Los Blancos won a penalty on the hour mark with Andy Robertson tripping over Lucas Vazquez. Kylian Mbappe stepped up to take the spot-kick but Caoimhin Kelleher guessed correctly and denied the World Cup winner to his left.

And in the 69th minute, the Reds would have a penalty of their own after Mo Salah was felled by Ferland Mendy. Salah stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Courtois the wrong way - but his effort went the wrong side of the post.

However, that wasn’t to matter as substitute Gakpo would double the advantage with 14 minutes remaining. Robertson whipped in a cross and Gakpo towered above everyone to thunder home a header to ensure there was no nervous finish.

It was a victory that Liverpool fully deserved as they moved back to the Champions League standings and remain the only team in the competition with a perfect record. And more importantly, they head into Sunday’s seismic showdown against Premier League title rivals Manchester City full of confidence - and will move 11 points clear at the summit with another triumph.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 8

Barley had anything to do in the first half except easily saving one speculative effort. Showed magnificent concentration and skill when finally having something to deal with, which was Mbappe’s penalty. Clutched a Bellingham header in the closing stages before making a good save from Vazquez.

Conor Bradley - 8

Produced a ferociously well-timed tackle to stop Mbappe in his tracks and dragged one shot wide in the first half. Got into threatening areas after the break, with one deft header producing a fine save from Courtois. Then got the assist for Mac Allister’s opener and was so tenacious throughout. Subbed in the 87th minute after receiving treatment.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Did everything that was required in the first half. The same in the second period but limped off at full-time with an issue.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Got away with two sloppy passes in the first half but was defensively solid. Sound after the break, though, getting in the way of everything.

Andy Robertson - 7

Bailed Van Dijk out of trouble in the first half and provided an outlet throughout on the overlap. Might feel hard done by when conceding Madrid’s penalty but had Kelleher come to his rescue. Then atoned for that error by whipping in the cross for Gakpo’s goal.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

A mixed bag in the first half. Showed some good moments on the ball but the passing lane into him was often blocked and gave away possession a few times. Also booked for dissent. Got better in the second period as he managed to pick up the ball in better areas.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8

At the heart of plenty of Liverpool’s play in the first half, with the highlight his dinked pass for a Nunez chance. Took one for the team when booked stopping a Real counter. Really came to life in the second period, dictating so much play and applying the crucial finish for the opener. His best game of the season.

Curtis Jones - 7

So economical on the ball in the first half and made some encouraging runs, with one cutback from the byline that should have been attacked. Oozed quality and confidence on the ball in the second period before being subbed in the 83rd minute.

Mo Salah - 6

Thieved Mbappe of the ball before slipping in Nunez for his early chance. Not as involved as he’d have liked in the first half, though. Saw more of the ball after the break to get Madrid on the back foot and must have thought he’d scored his penalty after bamboozling Mendy to win the spot-kick but couldn’t find the target.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Caused Real plenty of problems but just lacked a cutting edge in the first half, although none of his chances were easy. Booked for being involved in a fracas. Provided more of a focal point in the second half before being subbed in the 68th minute.

Luis Diaz - 6

Had threatening moments in the first half but couldn’t hurt Real with the ball at his feet and was hesitant. Not as involved in the second half but had more of an impact when he did get possession before having a late chance saved,

Sub 1 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Nunez) - 7

Added more physicality and took his header brilliantly to seal the win.

Sub 2 - Dominik Szboszlai (replaced Jones) - N/A

Kept things simple.

Sub 3 - Joe Gomez (replaced Bradley) - N/A