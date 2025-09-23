Alexander Isak of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on September 23, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup third-round tie at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool moved into the Carabao Cup fourth round as they edged a 2-1 victory over Southampton at Anfield.

A much-changed Reds team didn’t have it their own way against the Championship visitors. Alexander Isak netted his maiden Liverpool goal but that was cancelled out by Shea Charles’ effort in the second period. And while Hugo Ekitike put Arne Slot’s side into the next round of the competition with four minutes remaining, the striker was sent-off for a second yellow card after taking off his shirt when celebrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool vs Southampton match report

Liverpool switched their entire starting line-up from last Saturday’s 2-1 triumph against Everton in the Merseyside derby, with debuts given to Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni, while the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk were rested entirely.

The hosts had the chance to open the scoring after just 45 seconds when Curtis Jones slipped in Isak but his effort was saved by Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

On six minutes, Southampton had a good opportunity but Adam Armstrong’s well-struck shot was kept out by Reds debutant keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The game continued to ebb and flow, with Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa having a shot kept out when teed-up by Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes before half-time, the Championship visitors couldn’t quite believe they did not break the deadlock. Liverpool defender Joe Gomez gifted possession to the Saints but Armstrong’s shot found the crossbar and then Leo Scienza headed the rebound wide with the goal gaping.

And within the same minute, the Reds punished that miss by opening the scoring. McCarthy’s loose pass was cut out by Chiesa and he pulled the ball back for Isak to slam home his maiden Liverpool goal.

However, Slot’s men failed to build any real momentum in the second period. And in the 76th minute, Southampton had their equaliser. Wataru Endo failed to clear a corner and it led to Shea Charles finishing from close range.

But Liverpool did regain their composure and regained the advantage as they scored yet another late winner. The latest arrived in the 86th minute when Chiesa brought down Andy Robertson’s long ball and squared to Ekitike for a simple finish. However, the summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt was given a second yellow card and his marching orders for taking his jersey off, meaning he will now serve a one-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It set up somewhat of a nervy finish as Liverpool had a numerical disadvantage yet they held out to move into the next stage of the competition they have won a record 10 times.

Liverpool player ratings

Giorgi Mamardashvili - 7

Made one fine save in the first half and did enough to put off Armstrong, while he confidently collected off his line a couple of times. Made one decent clearance after the break and had no chance with the equaliser.

Jeremie Frimpong - 5

Had somewhat of a disastrous first half as he persistently gave the ball away. Looked a bit shaky after the interval before being pushed further forward following Bradley’s introduction where he did improve.

Joe Gomez - 4

So careless throughout the first half and was almost punished late on. Continued to be so wasteful after the break, with a sloppy pass resulting in the corner that led to Southampton’s equaliser. Made a good tackle in stoppage-time, to his credit.

Giovanni Leoni - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A classy first-half performance from the debutant as he mopped up danger several times and was good on the ball. Continued to catch the eye after the break but was forced off in the closing stages with what seemed to be an innocuous injury.

Andy Robertson - 6

Did what was required in the first half. Played the ball over the top for Ekitike’s goal.

Wataru Endo - 5

Looked a bit cumbersome at times in the first half but grew into it. Improved somewhat after the break but caught in two minds at Southampton’s corner and that led to the equaliser.

Curtis Jones - 7

Ran the show in the first half as he oozed class on the ball. Subbed in the 57th minute as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Federico Chiesa - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forced a good save out of McCarthy before reacting quickly to the loose pass and cutting back for Isak to break his Liverpool duck. Had a goal disallowed when well offside in the second period and should have taken a shot first time when he instead cut inside and saw his effort blocked. But did really well to beat the offside trap and tee-up Ekitke for a second assist. Then had a shot from an acute angle saved.

Trey Nyoni - 5

Didn’t look entirely suited to the No.10 role and played too many safe passes in the first half. Better when moved deeper in the second period and made an important block.

Rio Ngumoha - 6

Lively every time he had the ball in the first half but was constantly surrounded by yellow shirts trying to quell his danger. Similar in the second half and subbed in the 75th minute.

Alexander Isak - 7

Will have been disappointed he did not net in the first minute but did not let his head drop. Caused Southampton problems and then took his next opportunity with aplomb. Subbed at half-time as he continues to build fitness.

Sub 1 - Hugo Ekitike (replaced Isak) - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gave Southampton problems. Should have done better with a header at the back post but couldn’t miss the goal he scored. However, so stupid to take his shirt off already on a booking and now has to serve a ban.

Sub 2 - Conor Bradley (replaced Jones) - 6

Added zip down the right flank.

Sub 3 - Jayden Danns (replaced Kerkez) - 7

Gave Liverpool physicality and energy.

Sub 4 - Milos Kerkez (replaced Leoni) - N/A