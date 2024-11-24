Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 3-2 win against Southampton.

Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League but not without a fright as they battled to a 3-2 victory over Southampton.

The Reds were far from their best and had to come from behind to defeat the top flight’s basement side at St Mary’s. Mo Salah fired a double, with Dominik Szoboszlai opening the scoring as Arne Slot’s visitors took advantage over Manchester City’s shock 4-0 loss to Tottenham and augmented their advantage at the summit of the table.

The game started at a high tempo and Salah saw the first effort on goal saved for Liverpool in the sixth minute. The Reds started to get on top and both Salah and Szoboszlai had efforts denied by home goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. But it was McCarthy’s huge error in the 30th minute that gifted Liverpool the opening goal when he rolled the ball out and caused Southampton to lose the ball in their box. Szoboszlai picked possession and fired home into the far corner.

But the Saints responded well and Slot’s men were architects of their own downfall on 40 minutes. Virgil van Dijk was far too casual and lost the ball before Andy Robertson brought down Tyler Dibling. The foul was adjudged to have been committed in the penalty area and a spot-kick was awarded. Adam Armstrong stepped up and Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a fine save but Armstrong was first to the rebound and made no mistake at the second time of asking to equalise.

And the Reds’ sloppiness continued after the break, with Southampton taking advantage and gaining the lead in the 56th minute. The Saints again mustered a swift attack and the ball was worked to Matheus Fernandes, who kept his composure to finish beyond Kelleher.

Liverpool were left stunned and needed to react if they were to avoid a humbling loss. That they did and were level nine minutes later when Ryan Gravenberch’s perfect through ball found the run of Salah, who finished beyond the onrushing McCarthy.

The Reds were on the front foot and pushing for a winner. They were gifted a gilt-edged chance to do so in the 81st minute when Yukinari Sugawara handled the ball inside Southampton’s area and the visitors were awarded their own penalty. Salah stepped up and although McCarthy guessed the right way, the Egypt international’s effort found the back of the net to spark wild celebrations.

That proved enough for Liverpool, although Salah almost had a hat-trick when he smashed a close-range effort against the post with two minutes of normal time remaining. It means the Reds have a sizeable advantage over Man City in the title race before the two modern-day rivals meet at Anfield next week. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6

Made one good save from Downes in the first half and was so unlucky to have conceded from the rebound after keeping out Armstrong’s penalty. Little chance with the second goal and otherwise untested.

Conor Bradley - 5

Booked early on but provided an outlet in the first half. However, needed to communicate with Konate better for Southampton’s second goal as both were dragged towards the ball.

Ibrahima Konate - 4

Was all over the place in the first half. Survived a penalty claim following a collision with Adam Armstrong. Then booked for fouling Paul Onuachu and gave the ball away needlessly not long before the penalty incident. Slightly better after the break but still not as assured as he has been this season.

Virgil van Dijk - 5

Was having a decent half before he cheaply gave the ball away which led to Southampton’s penalty.

Andy Robertson - 5

Whipped in a few dangerous crosses in the first half but made an error that led to a big Southampton chance. Couldn't do too much about having to bring down Dibling, in fairness. Did OK after the break but was caught badly out of position in the closing stages and nearly cost the Reds.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Kept things ticking in the first half and was on the end of a heavy challenge from Adam Lallana. Positive in the second period, driving at the Southampton defence to tee up a Nunez effort before his sumptuous pass assisted Salah’s equaliser.

Curtis Jones - 6

Pressed Southampton into the mistake that led to the opener and was economical with the ball before being subbed in the 62nd minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Showed plenty of energy in the first half and took his goal superbly. Perhaps should have done better when beaten by Dibling in the build-up to Southampton’s second goal but kept at it in the second period.

Mo Salah - 8

Had a couple of decent chances he couldn’t take but did not test the Southampton defence enough in the first half. Quiet in the second half before he applied an exquisite finish to beat McCarthy and equalise. Then his dangerous cross led to Sugawara’s handball for the penalty - and he nonchalantly stroked home. Should have had a hat-trick when he smashed the post in the 88th minute.

Darwin Nunez - 5

Completed starved of service in the first half and had just 13 touches. More involved after the break, having a shot blocked but should have had an assist when squaring to Diaz. Subbed in the closing stages.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Plenty lively in the first half as he caused Southampton problems. Put the hosts on the back foot in the second period before being booked and was then surprisingly subbed.

Sub 1 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Jones) - 6

Fired a long-range effort not too far over and added more composure in possession.

Sub 2 - Luis Diaz (replaced Gakpo) - 6

Had to score just seconds after coming on. Then had a header well saved from a corner and got Southampton on the back foot.

Sub 3 - Wataru Endo (replaced Nunez) - N/A

Helped see the game out.