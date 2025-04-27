Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores as Arne Slot’s side win the Premier League title following a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side showed few signs of nerves despite requiring just a point before kick-off to claim a record-equalling 20th English championship. Although Spurs took the lead, the Reds swiftly regained composure with Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo scoring in the first half before Mo Salah and a Destiny Udogie own goal continuing the party after the interval.

The scenes inside Anfield at the full-time whistle were euphoric, with Kopites finally getting to celebrate a title triumph for the first time in 35 years - having been denied that chance in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match report

The script did not go entirely to plan when Spurs took the lead in the 12th minute through former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke’s header.

But parity was restored just four minutes later, although a VAR check was required. Diaz rounded off a slick Reds move from close range and although the offside was initially raised, Dominik Szoboszlai had stayed onside before crossing pulling back for Diaz to finish.

On 20 minutes, Liverpool rightly had a goal chalked off for offside through Gakpo. But Mac Allister’s tremendous left-foot finish two minutes later put Slot’s side ahead. And 11 minutes before half-time, the Reds tightened their grip on the title. Tottenham failed to clear a corner properly and the ball found its way to Gakpo, who picked out the far corner with a fine finish.

And in the second period, it continued to be one-way traffic. Salah finally got in on the act to end a drought that had lasted six matches, cutting inside before rifling a shot into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute - and celebrated by taking a selfie on a fan’s mobile phone. Six minutes later, there was more to toast when Spurs full-back Udogie turned into his own net.

Liverpool did have more chances to make the triumph more emphatic. But nobody cared as Slot’s troops and those in the stands got ready to celebrate. That they did at the full-time whistle - and they will go on long into the night.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 6

Little chance with Solanke’s opener. Tipped another effort comfortably over the bar in the first half. Comfortably kept hold of a shot in the second period.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Passing was unusually off radar in the first half, which is likely to do with recently coming back from injury. Improved after the break and had a penalty appeal turned down. Subbed in the 76th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Maybe didn’t need to concede the corner that led to Spurs’ opener but made a superb challenge at the back post in the first half that might have allowed the visitors back into the game. Perhaps should have got more purchase on a header in the second period but breezed through it defensively.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Had a couple of good battles with Solanke in the first half. Barely had to do anything after the break.

Andy Robertson - 7

Didn’t do too much wrong in the first half. Similar in the second period.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Shifted the ball well and displayed strength to assist Mac Allister’s goal.

Alexis Mac Allister - 9

An all-action performance in the first half and couldn’t have taken his goal any better. Corners caused Spurs issues in the second half and pipped Dejan Kulusevski off the ball which launched the attack for Salah’s goal. Such an important cog throughout and subbed in the 83rd minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8

Harried and pressed Spurs into errors and bursting run to the byline allowed him to assist Diaz’s equaliser. Went close to getting on the scoresheet himself when he had a shot saved just before being substituted,

Mo Salah - 8

Quiet by his own standards in the first half as he flashed over a shot when the game was goalless. But was much improved in the second period as he was desperate for a goal. Looked like he might have been trying to hard before finally capitalising on a four-on-four scenario. Then put Udogie under pressure for the own goal.

Luis Diaz - 8

Showed excellent desire to get to the ball first and net Liverpool’s equaliser while his movement caused problems for Tottenham’s defence.

Cody Gakpo - 8

Went agonisingly close with a bicycle kick before producing an excellent finish to give Liverpool daylight. Should have been more selfish in the second half with one chance when trying to square for Salah. Subbed in the 68th minute.

Sub 1 - Curtis Jones (replaced Szoboszlai) - 6

Sub 2 - Diogo Jota (replaced Gakpo) - 7

Sub 3 - Wataru Endo (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - N/A

Sub 4 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Diaz) - N/A

Sub 5 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Mac Allister) - N/A